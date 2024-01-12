Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    New Generation AKASH missile test-fired successfully (WATCH)

    The missile, with its indigenously developed Radio Frequency Seeker, Launcher, Multi-Function Radar, and Command, Control & Communication system, demonstrated its potential to bolster the Indian Air Force's air defense capabilities.

    New Generation AKASH missile test-fired successfully (WATCH)
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Jan 12, 2024, 2:19 PM IST

    Moving a step further towards achieving Aatmanirbharta or self-reliance in the defence sector, India on Friday carried out a successful flight test of the New Generation AKASH (AKASH-NG) missile from the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the coast of Odisha. The flight test was conducted by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) at 1030 hours against a high-speed unmanned aerial target at a very low altitude. 

    According to a DRDO official, the Akash-NG missile system successfully intercepted the target and destroyed it. “It has validated the functioning of the complete weapon system consisting of the missile with indigenously developed Radio Frequency Seeker, Launcher, Multi-Function Radar and Command, Control & Communication system,” it said.

    The system performance was also validated through the data captured by a number of radars, telemetry and electro-optical tracking systems deployed by ITR, Chandipur. 

    Senior officials from DRDO, Indian Air Force (IAF), Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) witnessed the flight test.

    The Akash-NG missile system

    As a state-of-the-art missile system, the Akash-NG is capable of intercepting high-speed, agile aerial threats. Once it is inducted, it will bolster the Indian Air Force’s air defence capabilities. It has a range of close to 60 km and can travel at 2.5 times the speed of sound.

    "The successful flight test has paved the way for user trials," the official said. The first time the Akash-NG missile system was tested in January 2021 followed by July same year from the same facility. This system operates to an elevation of 20–70 degrees and an angle of 360 degrees. The missile system has been designed for reloading two canister missile stacks within 10 minutes.

    Its reaction time is 10 seconds from target acquisition by the command-and-control unit when a single missile is launched. The firing rate for the three-missile system is 20 seconds and the deployment period is less than 20 minutes between the transportation mode and ready-to-fire state.

    Last year, DPSU BDL delivered the first radio frequency seeker of the system. The RF seeker is a pivotal and technologically advanced subsystem used in missile systems for target tracking during the terminal phase of flight.

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has complimented the DRDO, IAF, PSUs and the Industry for the flight test. “The successful development of the system will further enhance the air defence capabilities of the country,” he said. Secretary of Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr Samir V Kamat also congratulated the teams associated with the successful flight test of AKASH-NG.

    Last Updated Jan 12, 2024, 2:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'No open statements on Deputy Chief Minister role in Karnataka': Mallikarjuna Kharge's stern warning

    'No open statements on Deputy Chief Minister role in Karnataka': Mallikarjuna Kharge's stern warning

    Last session of 17th Lok Sabha from January 31 to February 9, interim budget on February 1 AJR

    Last session of 17th Lok Sabha from Jan 31 to Feb 9, interim budget on Feb 1

    Kerala: Health department fails to upgrade cochlear implant devices under 'Sruthitharangam' project anr

    Kerala: Health department fails to upgrade cochlear implant devices under 'Sruthitharangam' project

    Stay rejected: Supreme Court declines stay on law altering Election Commissioner appointments AJR

    Stay rejected: Supreme Court declines stay on law altering Election Commissioner appointments

    Kerala govt opens recruitment for Emergency Medical Technician for KANIV 108 Ambulance Scheme rkn

    Kerala govt opens recruitment for Emergency Medical Technician for KANIV 108 Ambulance Scheme

    Recent Stories

    Bhuvan Bum buys 11 crore bungalow in South Delhi's Greater Kailash, property details here RKK

    Bhuvan Bum buys 11 crore bungalow in South Delhi's Greater Kailash, property details here

    5 reasons why you should buy latest smartphone Poco X6 Pro 5G gcw

    5 reasons why you should buy Poco X6 Pro 5G

    Guntur Kaaram LEAKED: Mahesh Babu, Jayaram's film out on Torrent sites RBA

    Guntur Kaaram LEAKED: Mahesh Babu, Jayaram's film out on Torrent sites

    Viral Video: Fans chants Jai Shri Ram as Teja Sajja 'HanuMan' hits theatres; every ticket contributes Rs 5 to Ram Mandir snt

    Viral Video: Fans chants Jai Shri Ram as 'HanuMan' hits theatres; every ticket contributes Rs 5 to Ram Mandir

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: 9 things you should know about Ramayan anr

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: 9 things you should know about Ramayan

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon