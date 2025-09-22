Renowned Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, who tragically passed away, will be honoured with a 40-minute tribute at the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 opening ceremony in Guwahati, celebrating his legacy and impact before the India vs Sri Lanka Opener.

Renowned Assamese singer Zubeen Garg will be honoured with a special tribute at the opening ceremony of the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on September 30. Zubeen Garg tragically passed away in a scuba diving accident in Singapore at the age of 52 on Friday, September 19.

Zubeen travelled to Singapore to perform at the North East India Festival, which was subsequently cancelled in the wake of his tragic death. The Assamese singer reportedly experienced breathing difficulties after drowning and was given CPR before he was taken to Singapore General Hospital, where he was declared dead in the intensive care unit.

Zubeen Garg’s untimely demise sent shockwaves not just in Assam but also across India as fans, fellow artists, and the music fraternity mourned the loss of a cultural icon whose contributions to Assamese and Indian music spanned decades. Since the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 opening match between India and Sri Lanka will take place in Guwahati, the BCCI and Assam Cricket Association (ACA) will honour Zubeen with a special tribute.

The BCCI Secretary, Devajit Saikia, who hails from Assam, confirmed that there will be a 40-minute special tribute to Zubeen Garg, celebrating his lifelong contributions to music, his cultural impact, and his everlasting legacy in Assamese and Indian art.

“There is a huge grief and tragic situation prevailing in Assam, following Zubeen’s death. Keeping in consonance with that situation, and as a person who deserves some respect, the Assam Cricket Association and the BCCI will have a tribute programme during the opening ceremony. This will be our respect and tribute to Zubeen.” Saikia, as quoted by Sportstar.

“It will be a 40-minute programme in memory of Zubeen and possibly the biggest tribute a cricketing fraternity can offer to him,” he added.

The tribute to Zubeen Garg will be paid before the commencement of the opening match between India and Sri Lanka at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, while Shreyas Ghoshal will perform during the mid-innings break, ensuring the ceremony combines both cricketing and cultural celebrations.

Assam bids adieu to ‘Zubeen Da’

The people of Assam are yet to process the tragic death of Zubeen Garg, who is fondly called ‘Zubeen Da’. His death sent shockwaves across the state, with fans, artists, and the wider community mourning the loss of a beloved cultural icon whose music touched generations.

Before the mortal remains were transported from Singapore to Guwahati and placed at Sarusajai Stadium in Assam’s capital, thousands of fans had lined the streets of Guwahati o bid a tearful adieu to Zubeen Garg, with the funeral procession stretching over 15 kilometres from the airport to Sarusajai Stadium. The Assam Government declared a four-day mourning period, and the funeral was conducted with full state honours.

The people of Assam braved the rains to pay their last respects to their ‘Zubeen Da’, as his tragic death left the state in deep mourning, with fans, artists, and citizens coming together to pay their tribute to the renowned Assamese singer.

Zubeen Garg was one of tf the most iconic and influential figures in Assamese and Indian music, known for his soulful voice, versatile singing, and his ability to connect with audiences across generations through both film songs and independent music.