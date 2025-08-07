Brendan Taylor discusses his journey back to international cricket after a three-and-a-half-year ban. He opens up about his struggles with addiction and the support he received from his family and Zimbabwe Cricket.

Brendan Taylor's return to international cricket is more than just a sporting comeback; it's a story of redemption, resilience, and hope. As Zimbabwe is playing the second Test against New Zealand in Bulawayo, the former captain has opened up before the start of the game on his struggles during the ban.

Taylor, now 39, has not played international cricket since 2021. What followed was a turbulent chapter, struggles with alcohol and drug addiction, a shocking revelation of being blackmailed by fixers, and a ban of three-and-a-half years for breaching the ICC's anti-corruption code. He admitted to his mistakes and checked himself into rehab when the ban was made public in early 2022.

"How good is it that three years ago, I couldn't get out of bed and now I am here doing what I love, and that's representing Zimbabwe?" Taylor told the broadcaster, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo

"Dealing with the sanction, dealing with my own internal chaos - there was not a specific day, there were multiple days of trauma," he added.

"I was in the dark depths in the abyss and trying to just get through this total and incomprehensible demoralisation of life. It was incredibly difficult," he noted.

‘Guilt of letting down your family’

During his time away from cricket, he set up a small coaching facility at his home, hoping to help the next generation.

However, in a turn of events, Zimbabwe Cricket's Managing Director, Givemore Makoni, encouraged Taylor to return. With the 2027 World Cup on the horizon, Makoni urged the veteran to return to the field.

"There's always that shame and guilt of letting down your family. That's a tough thing to deal with. But the way my family rallied and supported me was overwhelming. It's almost a regret why I didn't lean on them earlier," he said.

"I felt it was something I got myself into and I needed to fix it myself. I thought the dream had gone and I was content with it," Taylor said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"Then came the joys and promises of recovery, something that is very dear to me," he noted.

Taylor puts life back on track

"Getting my life back on track is the reason why I am able to be here. If I had not made that life-changing decision, none of this would have been possible," he added.

"There have been some very important people in my corner, showing me a new way to live, and I am eternally grateful for that. There are a few people in Zimbabwe Cricket that I have to thank, especially the chairman and the MD, who have been absolutely pivotal in their support to having me back," Taylor said.

With Zimbabwe currently on a six-match losing streak, especially struggling with the bat, Taylor's experience and hunger may just be the shot of belief the team needs.