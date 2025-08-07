Image Credit : X

Former Zimbabwe captain Brendan Taylor has made his return to international cricket after a gap of three years in the ongoing second and final Test of the series against New Zealand at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Wednesday, August 7.

Brendan Taylor was banned from participating in any competitive cricket by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in January 2022 after he admitted to four charges against him under the anti-corruption code, stemming from a 2019 incident, where he accepted money from an Indian businessman to fix the matches.

As Brendan Taylor has made his international comeback, following an extensive rehabilitation, let’s take a look at the top innings by Zimbabwe legend across all formats.