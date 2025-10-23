India ended a three-match losing streak to reach the Women’s World Cup 2025 semifinals with a 53-run win over New Zealand. Centuries from Pratika Rawal and Smriti Mandhana powered India to 340/3, while Renuka Thakur starred with the ball.

Team India has made a strong comeback to qualify for the Women's World Cup 2025 semifinal with a crucial win over New Zealand at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, October 23. The Women in Blue ended a three-match losing streak with a 53-run victory over the White Ferns.

After posting a total of 340/3 in a rain-reduced 49 overs, thanks to brilliant centuries from Pratika Rawal (122) and Smriti Mandhana (109), along with a crucial unbeaten 77 from Jemimah Rodrigues, India successfully defended the revised 325-run target by restricting New Zealand to 271/8 in 44 overs via the DLS method, despite half-centuries from Brooke Halliday (81) and Izaballe Gaze (65*).

Renuka Thakur was the standout bowler for the Women in Blue as he registered figures of 2/25 at an economy rate of 4.20 in her spell of six overs. Kranti Gaud too picked two wickets while conceding 48 runs at an economy rate of 5.30 in nine overs. Apart from Renuka and Kranti, Sneh Rana, Shree Charanai, Pratika Rawal, and Deepti Sharma chipped in with a wicket each.

Disciplined and Tight Bowling Paved the Way for India's Victory

India and New Zealand were both in contention for the semifinal, but the Women in Blue eventually clinched the final knockout berth after Australia, England, and South Africa sealed their spots in the other semifinal positions. After batters set a challenging total, bowlers did their job to put the White Ferns under pressure with disciplined lines and lengths.

Chasing a 325-run target in 44 overs, New Zealand were reduced to 59/3 with Kranti Gaud providing an early breakthrough by dismissing Suzie Bates and Renuka Thakur dismissing Georgia Plimmer (30) and Sophie Devine (6). Thereafter, the visitors' batting was revived through a 56-run stand between Amelia Kerr (45) and Brooke Halliday before Sneh Rana broke their stand by dismissing the former at 115/4.

After Amelia's dismissal, Halliday was joined by Maddy Green to carry on New Zealand's chase. The pair formed a 39-run stand for the fifth wicket before Pratika Rawal chipped in to dismiss Green for 18 at 154/5. Thereafter, Izaballe Gaze joined Brooke Halliday at the crease. The duo shared a 72-run stand for the sixth wicket before Halliday's dismissal by Shree Charani at 226/6. The partnership between Gaze and Halliday did not serve any real momentum for New Zealand, as tight bowling from India kept the required run rate climbing.

After Brooke Halliday's dismissal, the pressure fell on Izaballe Gaze to carry on New Zealand's run chase as they needed 99 off 32 balls to win, a daunting task against India’s tight bowling attack and mounting required run rate. Gaza formed a 40-run stand for the seventh wicket with Jess Kerr before Sneh Rana dismissed the latter for 18 at 266/7.

Eventually, Deepti Sharma took the final wicket of Rosemary Mair for 1, sealing a 53-run victory for India and confirming their place in the Women’s World Cup 2025 semifinals.

Harmanpreet Kaur Lauds Her Team for Comeback

Team India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur could not be prouder than her side in making a comeback after three successive losses to South Africa, Australia, and England. Speaking at the post-match presentation, Kaur lauded the team's collective effort to step up and deliver in a do-or-die clash, adding that players were still in a positive mindset despite a triple setback.

“I'm really happy with the way we executed ourselves. Everyone in the team stood up, and the way we were lifting each other that was something (after the three losses). That really showed how positive we were,” the Indian skipper said.

“Even though the last 3 games didn't go well, we knew that this is not something which we are expecting and we are going to change this, today was the right time. I'm really happy the way we all did it together,” she added.

Team India will look to finish their group stage on a high when they take on Bangladesh at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, October 26.