Rawal's hundred, her second in ODIs, was a crucial contribution to India's performance against New Zealand. Her opening partner, Smriti Mandhana, also scored a century in the same match. Social media users erupted in celebration for the two batters.

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra): Pratika Rawal delivered a resounding response to her critics with a magnificent maiden World Cup century against New Zealand in Thursday's ICC Women's Cricket World Cup clash at Navi Mumbai, sparking an outpouring of support from Indian cricket fans who had witnessed the young opener endure intense scrutiny in recent weeks. The 21-year-old reached the milestone in the 39th over, opening the bat face to drive Mair behind point and scampering a single to complete her second ODI hundred – and her first on cricket's biggest stage. Moments later, she underlined her intent with a powerful six over deep midwicket.

Rawal continued her aggressive approach until the 43rd over, coming down the track to launch Kerr high and handsome over the bowler's head for another maximum. But attempting to repeat the same cost her the wicket. She holed out to substitute fielder Hannah Rowe, who flew to her left to complete the catch. Rawal departed having struck 13 fours and 2 sixes at a strike rate of 91.04. The significance of the innings wasn't lost on cricket followers, with many recognizing it as a career-defining moment for the young opener.



From Criticism to Celebration

Rawal's journey to this century has been far from smooth. The opener had faced considerable criticism for below-par performances earlier in the tournament, with some fans even resorting to abuse on social media. Adding to the pressure were unfounded accusations of nepotism due to her father being an umpire – claims that overshadowed her cricketing abilities. But Thursday's knock prompted a swift change in tone across social media, with fans rallying behind the young batter. "Has copped a lot of (rightful) criticism but take a bow Pratika Rawal! Superb knock. The only thing one can do is learn and progress. Onwards and upwards," one fan wrote, acknowledging both the previous struggles and the character shown in bouncing back. Another fan wrote, “Remember the unprompted and unnecessary abuse Pratika Rawal got? Today she scores a hundred against New Zealand. Well Deserved!” One social media user highlighted that it was the third time that both the openers of a team scored a century each in the history of women's cricket.

History Repeats

Pratika Rawal scored her maiden international century in a standout performance against Ireland on January 15, 2025, during the third ODI in Rajkot. She made 154 runs off 129 balls, forming a record-setting 233-run opening partnership with Smriti Mandhana, who also scored a century. On Thursday too, Smriti Mandhana scored a century with 109 runs off 95 balls. The innings included 10 fours, at a strike rate of 114.73. She was eventually caught by HM Rowe off the bowling of Suzie Bates. One user made a sarcastic meme against misogynic comments to laud the Indian batters. "What happened, uncle? Today, the misogynistic 'Go to the kitchen' jokes are not showing," the user wrote.

The century represents not just personal vindication for Rawal, but also a crucial contribution to India's campaign in the tournament. Her ability to weather the storm of criticism and deliver when it mattered most showcases the mental fortitude required at the highest level of women's cricket. India needed to win all of their remaining matches to qualify for the playoffs, with a fixture remaining against Bangladesh after New Zealand.