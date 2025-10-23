In a crucial Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 clash against New Zealand, Smriti Mandhana smashed a brilliant 109, guiding India to a commanding position in a must-win game. Her knock, built on a solid opening stand, keeps India’s semifinal hopes alive.

Team India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana has notched up a century in a crucial Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 clash against New Zealand at the DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, October 23. The Women in Blue are currently in a situation where they have to win the match against the White Ferns to keep their semifinal hopes alive.

Putting into batting first by New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine, Team India openers Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal steadied the hosts’ ship and built a solid foundation with a crucial opening partnership, setting the platform for a competitive total in a must-win encounter for the Women in Blue. India have been quite reliant on their opening pair of Mandhana and Pratika, whose consistency at the top order often provided stability and momentum.

Mandhana and Pratika’s partnership has put Team India in a commanding position, leaving New Zealand bowlers in search of the first breakthrough to halt the flow of runs and regain control of the match in this crucial World Cup encounter.

Mandhana Brings Up Century in a Crucial Clash

Smriti Mandhana returned to her form with an 80-run knock against Australia, followed by an 88-run innings against England. However, both her efforts went down in vain as Team India lost those matches. In a crucial clash against New Zealand, Smriti Mandhana is leading from the front with a brilliant century, anchoring the innings and giving India a strong platform to set up a competitive total on the board.

Mandhana was quite cautious with her approach as she carefully negotiated the early overs, finding gaps and rotating strike, ensuring stability in India’s batting while building her innings and steadily accelerating when the situation demanded. With solid support from her opening partner, Pratika Rawal, the 29-year-old compiled a masterful innings, combining patience with aggression, and guided India to a commanding position.

While batting on 80, Smriti Mandhana accelerated his innings by smashing a six and four off Amelia Kerr in the 29th over and entered the 90s. The vice-captain was batting on 99 when she took a single off Jess Kerr’s delivery to complete her first century of the ongoing Women’s World Cup 2025. Her teammates, coaching staff, and support staff stood up to applaud her remarkable performance in a crucial clash.

Smriti Mandhana’s stay at the crease was posing a serious challenge to the New Zealand bowling attack as she deftly controlled the pace of the innings, finding gaps, and punishing loose deliveries. Mandhana was looking to further carry on her innings when she was dismissed by Suzie Bates at 212/1.

Mandhana played a brilliant innings of 109 off 95 balls, including 10 fours and 4 sixes, at a strike rate of 114.74.

Fans Hail Smriti Mandhana’s Century Knock

Smriti Mandhana’s first century of the Women’s World Cup 2025 came at a time when India needed a solid foundation to stay in contention for the semifinals, inspiring her teammates and giving fans hope of a crucial win over New Zealand.

Fans and cricket enthusiasts garnered praise and appreciation for Smriti Mandhana for putting up a commanding performance, leading from the front with her fearless stroke play, and giving India a strong platform in a must-win clash against New Zealand.

Smriti Mandhana has registered 14th century of her career, the most by any Indian batter in the history of Women’s ODI cricket. Additionally, with her 109-run knock, Mandhana has equaled Meg Lanning's record for the most international centuries in women’s cricket. With 17 centuries in her international career, Smriti Mandhana has firmly established herself as one of the greatest batters in women’s cricket.