Team India and Pakistan clash in the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 amid political tensions. After the men’s team refused a handshake, it’s unclear if Harmanpreet Kaur’s side will. BCCI confirmed the match but gave no guarantee of a handshake.

Team India and Pakistan are set to face off in the ongoing Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, October 5. This will be the first encounter between the two arch-rivals since the controversial Asia Cup 2025, the Indian men’s team refused to shake hands with Pakistan players due to ongoing tensions between the two tensions.

Following the Pahalgam terror attack and successful Operation Sindoor, the relations between the two countries further strained as the Men in Blue refused to engage and shake hands with their arch-rivals, as a mark of protest against Pakistan’s actions. Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India even refused to accept the trophy from the PCB chairman and ACC chief, Mohsin Naqvi, due to his controversial social media posts.

Since India and Pakistan are set to lock horns in the much-anticipated clash at the Women’s World Cup 2025, all eyes will be on whether the Women in Blue, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, will follow the men’s footsteps of not shaking hands with the arch–rivals. It was reported that BCCI instructed India to avoid shaking hands at the toss as well as after the match.

Will India shake hands with Pakistan players?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary, Devajit Saikia, reacted to the recent reports of a potential handshake between India and Pakistan players in the upcoming Women’s ODI World Cup 2025. He reaffirmed that the relationship with the ‘hostile’ nation remains unchanged, but there is no assurance whether the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will shake hands with their arch-rivals on Sunday.

"I cannot forecast anything, but our relationship with that particular hostile country is the same; there is no change in the last week," Saikia told BBC Stumped.

“India will play that match against Pakistan in Colombo, and all cricket protocols will be followed. I can only assure that whatever is in the MCC regulations of cricket that will be done.

"Whether there will be handshakes, whether there will be hugging, I cannot assure you of anything at this moment," he added.

India and Pakistan’s clash at the World ODI World Cup 2025 is expected to grab the attention of the cricketing world not only because of their rivalry but also because of the uncertainty over whether the Women in Blue will follow men’s example regarding handshakes and post-match conduct.

Pakistan play all matches in Colombo

Pakistan have been allocated Colombo as their base for all matches in the Women’s World Cup 2025, due to ongoing political tensions with India. It was a pre-agreed deal between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after the Men in Blue refused to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025 and played all their matches, including the semifinal, in Dubai.

Meanwhile, Team India kicked off their quest for the maiden World Cup triumph with a 59-run win over co-host Sri Lanka in the tournament opener at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday, September.

Following the victory, Harmanpreet Kaur and her girls will travel to Colombo for the much-anticipated clash against Pakistan at R Premadasa Stadium. The two arch-rivals will lock horns for the 12th time in the history of Women's ODI cricket. In the last 11 encounters, Women in Blue emerged victorious on every occasion, maintaining their unbeaten record against Pakistan in the format.