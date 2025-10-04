Image Credit : Getty

Team India and Pakistan are set to face off in the much-anticipated clash of the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, October 5. This will be the first face-off between two arch-rivals since their group stage clash in the T20 World Cup last year.

India kicked off their campaign with a 59-run victory over Sri Lanka, while Pakistan did not have an ideal start as they lost to Bangladesh by seven wickets. Their second match of the tournament is against each other, renewing their long cricketing rivalry in the upcoming Women’s ODI World Cup clash. The Women in Blue and Women in Green faced off four times in the prestigious event, with Team India winning on all four occasions.

As two arch-rivals set to lock horns on Sunday, let’s take a look at look at their last four encounters in the Women’s ODI World Cup and how India maintained their unbeaten record against Pakistan in the marquee event.