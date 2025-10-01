England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt says her “outsiders” can thrive at the Women’s Cricket World Cup as they chase their first title since 2017. After warm-up wins over Australia and India, England hope to end an 8-year drought.

England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt hopes her team of "outsiders" can thrive at the Women's Cricket World Cup as they seek to end a painful eight-year trophy drought. The team are one of the best-funded in the women's game but have been overshadowed in recent years by Australia and India.

Since winning the 50-over World Cup at Lord's in 2017, England have fallen short on the global stage, raising questions about their ability to cope under intense pressure.

They were beaten finalists in 2022, losing by 71 runs to Australia despite an impressive 148 not out from Sciver-Brunt.

England have also underperformed at T20 World Cups, losing to South Africa in the semi-finals in 2023 and failing to make it out of the group stage last year.

Earlier this year they were put firmly in their place by Australia, suffering a humiliating 16-0 loss in the multi-format Women's Ashes.

But there have been signs of progress under the leadership of all-rounder Sciver-Brunt and coach Charlotte Edwards, both of whom have only been in their posts since April.

England defeated reigning world champions Australia and co-hosts India in tournament warm-up matches, though Sciver-Brunt accepts they will still be the teams to beat.

‘Outsiders’

"We were never going to be going in as favourites, that's India and Australia, but not having that label will hopefully free us up," she said.

"The expectation of being outsiders will spur us on, I guess, but internally we have certain expectations to put something out that we are proud of and compete against the very best teams.

"In terms of the last few world tournaments we've been disappointed not to get the results we wanted because we set standards as an England side.

"But having a new coach and new captain, hopefully that is a fresh start in terms of not dwelling on previous tournaments."

England begin their campaign against South Africa in Guwahati on Friday.

And while a winning start is clearly the aim, the round-robin format of the one-day international tournament, also featuring matches in Sri Lanka, means there is plenty of time to overcome a loss.

Sciver-Brunt, 33, is one of four survivors in the England squad from the victorious 2017 side, together with former skipper Heather Knight, Tammy Beaumont and Danni Wyatt-Hodge.

Back then, England opened their tournament with a defeat by India before recovering strongly.

"We lost our first game in 2017 and came full circle to beat the same team in the final," said Sciver-Brunt.

"In these tournaments it's not about how you start, it's how you finish and if you peak at the right time."

The minimum expectation for England, whose players now enjoy high-profile domestic competition thanks to the women's Hundred, will be a semi-final spot.

Mindful of the slow, turning pitches they will encounter in the subcontinent, England have travelled with a quartet of spinners -- a decision that led to veteran seamer Kate Cross's omission from their 15-strong squad.

England's Sophie Ecclestone is the world's top-ranked bowler in women's ODIs, with fellow slow left-armer Linsey Smith, off-spinner Charlie Dean and leg-spinner Sarah Glenn also available to Sciver-Brunt.

