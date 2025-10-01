- Home
India began their Women’s World Cup campaign with a 59-run win over Sri Lanka. After a middle-order collapse, a 103-run stand between Deepti Sharma and Amanjot Kaur guided India to 269/8. Deepti then took 3 wickets to help bowl out Sri Lanka for 211.
India's Women's World Cup Quest Begins on a Winning Note
The hosts, Team India, kicked off their maiden Women’s ODI World Cup title quest with a 59-run win over Sri Lanka in the opening match of the tournament’s ongoing edition at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday, September 30.
After posting a total of 269/8 in a rain-reduced 47 overs, thanks to vital contributions from Deepti Sharma (57), Amanjot Kaur (53), Harleen Deol (48), Pratika Rawal (37), and Sneh Rana (28*), the Women in Blue bundled out Sri Lanka for 211 in 45.4. India’s bowling attack was led by Deepti Sharma, who picked up three wickets. Sneh Rana and Shree Charani scalped two wickets each, while Kranti Goud and Pratika Rawal took a scalp each.
As the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side began their World Cup quest on a winning note, let’s take a look at the key takeaways from India’s win over Sri Lanka in the tournament opener.
1. Smriti Mandhana's Early Dismissal
Smriti Mandhana had an impressive run of form in the ODI series against Australia and was expected to kick off her campaign on a strong note. The vice-captain smashed a couple of boundaries on the trot in the third over of India’s batting before she fell for 8 off 10 balls, dismissed by Udeshika Prabodhani in the fourth over. Her early dismissal dealt an initial setback for Team India in the World Cup opener.
However, after Mandhana’s dismissal, opener Pratika Rawal and Harleen Deol studied India’s ship with a crucial 67-run stand for the second wicket, helping India recover from the early loss and setting a solid platform. Their partnership kept the hosts in a strong position until Rawal was dismissed for 37 at 81/1.
2. The Sudden Middle-Order Collapse
India were in a strong position after an early setback as Harleen and Pratika steadied the team’s innings with a crucial partnership. After Pratika’s dismissal at 81/2, Harleen and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur carried on the hosts’ batting and were hoping for a good partnership before the former was dismissed for 48 at 120/3. Then, what followed was the dramatic collapse, tilting the momentum towards Sri Lanka.
From 120/3, India’s middle-order collapsed as they lost Jemimah Rodrigues (0), Harmanpreet Kaur (21), and Richa Ghosh (2), reduced to 124/6, losing the next three wickets in 4 runs, leaving India in a precarious position and putting immense pressure on the lower order to stabilize the innings.
3. The Rescue Act by Amanjot Kaur and Deepti Sharma
As Team India was reeling 124/6, the hosts were in dire need of two middle-order batters who could put the hosts back on track and guide the side to a competitive total. Then came in Amanjot Kaur and Deepti Sharma, who played a crucial role in rescuing the Women in Blue’s precarious position. The duo formed a vital 103-run stand for the seventh wicket to take the team past the 200-run mark.
After Amanjot’s dismissal at 227/7, Deepti Sharma and Sneh Rana had another 42-run stand for the eighth wicket to take the team past the 250-run mark and set a challenging total of 269/8 in the rain-affected 47-over match, giving the hosts a strong platform to defend the total.
4. Spinners Turn the Tide
Though Sri Lanka put up a spirited performance with key contributions from skipper Chamari Athapaththu, Nilakshi de Silva, and Harshitha Samarawickrama, India’s spinners, led by Deepti Sharma, turned the tide. Deepti picked a crucial wicket of Athapaththu, and from thereon, Sri Lanka struggled to get going. Apart from Sri Lanka skipper’s wicket, Deepti dismissed Kavisha Dilhari and Anushka Sanjeewani to register figures of 3/54 at an economy rate of 5.4 in 10 overs.
Sneh Rana chipped in by taking the wickets of Nilakshi de Silva and Sugandika Kumari, while Shree Charani picked the wickets of Harshitha Samarawickrama and Achini Kulasuriya, completing the demolition of the lower order and helping India bowl out Sri Lanka for 211.
5. A Dominant Start to the Tournament
Team India could not have asked for a better start to their maiden World Cup quest than a dominant victory in the opening match of the marquee tournament. A collective effort from each individual across all departments, including batting, bowling, and fielding, propelled India to the top of the points table, with a net run rate of +1.255.
Meanwhile, Deepti Sharma leapfrogged former spinner Neetu David to become the second-leading wicket-taker for Team India in the ODIs, with 143 wickets. Former pacer Jhulan Goswami still tops the chart with 255 wickets in the shorter format of the tournament. The Women in Blue will face arch-rivals Pakistan in the second outing of the ongoing Women’s World Cup.