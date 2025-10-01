Image Credit : Getty

The hosts, Team India, kicked off their maiden Women’s ODI World Cup title quest with a 59-run win over Sri Lanka in the opening match of the tournament’s ongoing edition at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday, September 30.

After posting a total of 269/8 in a rain-reduced 47 overs, thanks to vital contributions from Deepti Sharma (57), Amanjot Kaur (53), Harleen Deol (48), Pratika Rawal (37), and Sneh Rana (28*), the Women in Blue bundled out Sri Lanka for 211 in 45.4. India’s bowling attack was led by Deepti Sharma, who picked up three wickets. Sneh Rana and Shree Charani scalped two wickets each, while Kranti Goud and Pratika Rawal took a scalp each.

As the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side began their World Cup quest on a winning note, let’s take a look at the key takeaways from India’s win over Sri Lanka in the tournament opener.