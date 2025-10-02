Pakistan’s women’s team collapsed against Bangladesh in the Women’s ODI World Cup, bowled out for 129. Shoma Akter (3/5) led Bangladesh’s attack, dismantling Pakistan’s lineup and triggering widespread trolling and criticism on social media.

Pakistan's women’s team had a poor outing with the bat in the third match of the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 against Bangladesh at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Thursday, October 2.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana won the toss and opted to bat first to kick-start their campaign against Bangladesh. However, the decision to go for batting completely backfired as Pakistan bundled out for 129 in 38.3 overs. Rameen Shamim was the top scorer with 23 off 39 balls, while skipper Fatima Sana scored 22 off 33 balls. Other Pakistan batters failed to score 20 or more runs as the third best score was 17 by Muneeba Ali.

For Bangladesh, Shoma Akter led the bowling attack with figures of 3/5 at an economy rate of 1.40, while Marufa Akter (2/31) and Nahida Akter (2/19) picked two wickets each, dismantling Pakistan’s batting order and restricting them to a below-par total.

Poor display of batting by Pakistan

Pakistan did not live up to the expectations of their fans as they failed to deliver with the bat in the crucial tournament. The Women in Green did not have an ideal start to their innings as they were quickly reduced to 2/2 in the opening over, with the dismissals of Omaima Sohail and Sidra Amen, both removed for ducks.

Thereafter, opener Muneeba Ali and Rameen Shamim steadied Pakistan’s ship with a 42-run stand for the third wicket before the former was dismissed at 44/3. Then, Pakistan struggled to keep going as they were further reduced to 91/6, following the dismissals of Rameen, Sidra Nawaz, and Aliya Riaz, with the middle order failing to build partnerships and Bangladesh bowlers tightening their grip.

Scroll to load tweet…

Despite the batting collapse, Pakistan managed to go past the 100-run mark in the 30th over of the innings. However, the struggle remained as they eventually folded for 129, reduced from 100/7, losing the remaining three wickets in just 29 runs, and Diana Baig remained unbeaten on 16.

Apart from Rameem Shamim and Fatima Sana, the rest of the Pakistan batting lineup failed to make any notable contributions, with several batters struggling to stay at the crease and carry on the team’s innings.

Pakistan trolled for shambolic batting

Pakistan’s shambolic batting display was met with widespread ridicule on social media, with fans and cricket enthusiasts mocking them for failing to perform against Bangladesh.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), fans questioned their inability to build partnerships and rotate the strike, while others trolled them for mirroring the similar batting performance of the men’s team in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2025.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Pakistan’s poor batting performance came just a few days before their Women’s World Cup clash against Team India in Colombo on Sunday, October 5. India and Pakistan locked horns four times in the Women’s ODI World Cup and the Women in Blue emerged victorious on all four occasions, adding pressure on Pakistan to improve ahead of the high-stakes clash.