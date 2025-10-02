New Zealand captain Sophie Devine scored a heroic 112 off 112 in the Women’s WC 2025 opener vs Australia. Despite her 9th ODI ton and 4000-run milestone, NZ fell 89 runs short chasing 327, earning Devine widespread praise for her lone-warrior effort.

New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine put up a fighting performance for the White Ferns in their opening match of the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 against Australia at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Wednesday, October 1. New Zealand did not have an ideal start to their campaign, suffering a 89-run defeat to the defending champions.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

With a mammoth 327-run target, New Zealand succumbed to pressure early in the innings before being folded for 237 in 43.2 overs. Devine played the captain’s knock of 112 off 112 balls, including 12 fours and 3 sixes, while Amelia Kerr (33), Brooke Halliday (28), and Isabella Gaze (28) provided brief support. Still, none could convert their start into a substantial partnership.

For Australia, Sophie Molineux (3/25) and Annabel Sutherland (3/26) together picked six wickets, while Alana King registered figures of 2/44 at an economy rate of 5.50 in 8 overs. Darcie Brown had a forgettable outing as she was smashed for 52 without taking a wicket and had an economy rate of 13.00 in her spell of four overs.

Devine Sophie: Lone Warrior for New Zealand

Devine Sophie emerged not only as the star performer for New Zealand but also as a symbol of resilience and resistance against Australia’s dominant bowling attack. Devine walked in to bat when the Kiwis were reeling at 0/2 in the opening over of their run chase. However, New Zealand’s batting steadied with a 75-run stand for the third wicket between Sophie Devine and Amelia Kerr until the latter’s dismissal.

Thereafter, the 39-year-old shouldered the responsibility of New Zealand’s run chase, alongside Halliday, Green, and Gaze in the middle order, stitching a small but crucial partnership that steadied their ship. These partnerships took the side past the 200-run mark and kept New Zealand in the hunt for the run chase.

However, the focus was entirely on Sophie Devine, who was battling against scoreboard pressure, and her stay at the crease was putting on the Australian bowling attack. The New Zealand skipper was determined to go for a century despite the mounting pressure. She was batting on 98 while smashing a full-toss delivery off Ash Gardner for a six to complete her ninth ODI century of her career.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Sophie Devine was looking to carry on her innings after completing the century before her stay at the crease was ended by Annabel Sutherland at 235/7. The veteran all-rounder played a fighting knock of 112 off 112 balls. Eventually, Devine’s valiant effort went in vain as New Zealand lost the remaining three wickets in just 2 runs and eventually folded their innings at 237 in 43.2 overs.

Sophie Devine’s knock receives applause

Though New Zealand lost their opening match of the Women’s World Cup 2025, Sophie Devine’s fighting knock earned widespread applause from fans on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter). Although the Kiwis were struggling to chase down the mammoth target set by Australia, Devine did not lose hope.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), fans applauded Sophie Devine’s grit, determination, and resilience, and held New Zealand’s fort almost single-handedly. Her masterclass performance was hailed as one of the finest in the Women’s ODIs.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Meanwhile, Sophie Devine became the third older player after Barb Bevege and Jannette Briitin to score a century in the history of the Women’s ODI World Cup. Additionally, New Zealand's skipper completed 4000 runs in Women’s ODIs, making her the 14th player to complete the milestone.

Sophie Devine is playing her farewell Women’s ODI World Cup as she has planned to retire from the 50-over format and will continue to play in the T20Is.