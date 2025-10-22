Ahead of a crucial Women’s World Cup clash against India, New Zealand’s Suzie Bates praised Harmanpreet Kaur’s “ultra-competitive” nature and noted teammate Amelia Kerr enjoys playing under her captaincy in the WPL.

The scramble for the final semifinal spot in the ongoing Women's World Cup would continue as both India and New Zealand play a must-win clash at DY Patil Stadium on Thursday.

India is in fourth place with two wins and three losses, facing a troublesome time after losing three games straight to South Africa, Australia, and England, with their last loss being a four-run defeat, despite the run-rate looking very much in control. NZ has four points and is in fifth place with a win, two losses and two no results in the tournament so far. Washouts have not helped the 2000 edition champions at all.

Bates Praises Harmanpreet's Aggression

Speaking to JioStar, Bates spoke on Kaur, “Harmanpreet has been around for a long time. Every time I have been around, it has been up against her, and she is ultra-competitive and feisty. That brings the best out in her and her teammates. Her teammates know that when she is on the field, she leads the fight and ensures they compete for every ball. Smriti's (Mandhana) calmness complements Harmanpreet's aggression.”

Bates also said that her teammate Amelia Kerr, who plays under Harmanpreet in the Women's Premier League (WPL) for two-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI), really enjoys her captaincy.

"Having the opportunity to lead in a home World Cup is a big moment, especially later in a career, and it will be exciting for her," she concluded.

Bates on the Verge of Massive Milestone

The clash would be a big one for Suzie as she stands just eight runs from becoming the second player to achieve 6,000 WODI runs, having made 5,992 runs in 191 matches and 180 innings at an average of 38.16, with nine centuries and 16 fifties and a best score of 173*.

However, Bates has got off to a rocky start, scoring just 29 runs in three innings, with two ducks.

