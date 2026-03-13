The Premier League's 'More Than A Game' initiative highlights its investment in communities and football, celebrating 2.5 million programme participants. A study projects over £4.3B in social value from 2025-2028 through its key programmes.

Over the next fortnight, the Premier League and its clubs will highlight the positive impact of the League's investment into communities and wider football through the 'More Than A Game' initiative.

'More Than A Game' showcases the Premier League's long-standing commitment to supporting the community activity of clubs at all levels of the game, as well as investing in other areas, including the non-league system, grassroots facilities and women's and girls' football, according to a release.

It also provides an opportunity to celebrate the 2.5 million people who have participated in Premier League-funded community programmes that are run by Premier League, EFL and National League clubs.

An independent study by social research agency Substance found that Premier League club charity and Premier League Foundation programmes will generate more than £4.3 billion in social value between 2025 and 2028. This is delivering notable improvements in wellbeing, physical and mental health, education and employment, as well as strengthening social cohesion and community connection.

During this instalment of 'More Than A Game', which will be visible at all Premier League matches between 14 and 22 March, there will be a focus on the League's flagship community programme, Premier League Kicks, as well as the Premier League Stadium Fund and Football Foundation. Clubs will be naming a Community Captain linked to their Premier League Kicks activity - someone who deserves recognition for their contribution to the game and society. This will include participants, coaches, volunteers and alumni of the programme who demonstrate the benefits it can bring.

Premier League Kicks

This season is the 20th anniversary of Premier League Kicks, which sees 93 Premier League, EFL and National League clubs delivering free weekly football and personal-development sessions. Since the launch of the programme, which uses the power of football to inspire young people to reach their potential, more than 600,000 young people have participated at over 5,000 venues across England and Wales. Sessions take place in some of the most underserved communities, supporting those who need it most.

An independent evaluation of Premier League Kicks found that 93 per cent of alumni believe the programme helped them get into less trouble and avoid negative influence, with 91 per cent learning more about the impact of crime and anti-social behaviour, helping to change attitudes and choices.

Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters said, "It is thanks to the incredible football we see week in, week out in the Premier League that we are able to invest so widely in all areas of the game.

"This funding has been a priority for us for many years. Through 'More Than A Game', we showcase the significant impact this has had on both people and places.

"Premier League Kicks is our longest-standing community programme, and it has made a real difference to young people across the country. For 20 years, it has helped change lives, and we remain committed to supporting communities connected to clubs throughout the football pyramid.

"We are also proud to have delivered long-term investment into grassroots and non-league football through the Football Foundation and Premier League Stadium Fund. This has benefited clubs throughout the non-league system and women's game, as well as more than 125,000 grassroots teams up and down the country."

To launch this month's More Than A Game activity, a Premier League Kicks showcase event featuring teams from Brentford, Chelsea, Fulham, Queens Park Rangers and Watford was held at Gunnersbury Park in West London. Among the guests in attendance were former Premier League left-back and Hall of Fame inductee Ashley Cole and Brentford defender Sepp van den Berg. Television personality and former Premier League Kicks participant Big Zuu was also present and appears in a new 'More Than A Game' video.

Crime and Policing Minister Sarah Jones said: "Premier League Kicks shows how powerful early, positive engagement can be in steering young people away from crime. For 20 years it has created safe, trusted spaces where young people can build confidence, find support and make better choices.

"This aligns with our focus on early intervention - through Violence Reduction Units, Young Futures and targeted action to reduce violence - so every young person has the chance to grow up safe and free from the harms of violence, exploitation and knife crime.

"We value the Premier League's partnership in this mission and the role Premier League Kicks plays in strengthening communities and supporting young people to make the positive choice."

Premier League Stadium Fund and Football Foundation

The 2025/26 season also marks the 25th anniversary of the Premier League's wide-ranging investment into the non-league game and grassroots facilities through the Premier League Stadium Fund and the Football Foundation.

The Premier League Stadium Fund has distributed more than 6,200 grants totalling over £220 million to 1,000 non-league and women's clubs. During the same time period, the Premier League, the Government and the Football Association have invested more than £1.3 billion through the Football Foundation into community sites that have been used by approximately 125,000 grassroots teams.

As part of this month's 'More Than A Game' activity, the Premier League will be showcasing its support for non-league clubs. This includes Northern Premier League side Heaton Stannington FC, which has received £250,000 from the Premier League for upgrades to its stadium.

Heaton Stannington co-chair Scott Lyndon said: "Over the last 10 years, we've received a quarter of a million pounds via the Premier League Stadium Fund for crucial projects which have enabled us to grow as a club.

"We've been able to invest in covered seating, the bar, hospitality room and club shop. Through that, we've been able to double our revenue on matchdays and give supporters a better experience."

