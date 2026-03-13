Cricket West Indies has named an unchanged squad for the women's T20I series against Australia from March 19-23. The series against the world's top side is key preparation for the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced the West Indies Women's squad for the upcoming T20I series against Australia, set to take place from March 19-23 at Arnos Vale Cricket Ground in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The Maroon Warriors will field an unchanged squad as they prepare to take on the world's top-ranked side in what promises to be an electrifying contest on Caribbean soil, according to CWI.

The series forms a key part of the team's build-up to the ICC Women's T20 World Cup later this year in the United Kingdom, offering the perfect opportunity for the regional side to test their strength against one of the game's most dominant teams.

The upcoming clash follows a competitive home tour against the Sri Lanka women's national cricket team, which provided valuable match experience for the Caribbean outfit. Sri Lanka secured the three-match ODI series 2-1, but the West Indies responded in style in the final encounter when captain Hayley Matthews produced a superb century to lead the team to a memorable six-wicket victory and prevent a clean sweep.

Squad Composition

The squad blends proven match-winners with exciting young talent. Senior stars Stafanie Taylor, Deandra Dottin, and captain Hayley Matthews bring experience and firepower, while wicketkeeper-batter Shemaine Campbelle stands on the verge of a milestone, expected to earn her 150th T20 International cap during the series. Emerging prospects Eboni Brathwaite (17) and Jahzara Claxton (19) add youthful energy as the West Indies look to challenge Australia's dominance and build momentum in a pivotal year of white-ball cricket.

Coach's Perspective

Head Coach Shane Deitz welcomed the opportunity to face the world's best in Caribbean conditions. "We're really excited about the opportunity to play the number one-ranked ODI and T20 team in the world. It's just before the World Cup, so it's a great opportunity to see where we are in our preparation. Playing against the best team in the world, we can see where our deficiencies are and where things are working well as we look forward to the tournament in June in England."

Deitz added, "It's going to be a very tough series, but the players are up for the challenge. We haven't played them in a competitive match since October 2023, so it'll be good to see the progression of the team since that last meeting, namely in how much we've improved in certain areas and where we still need to improve moving forward. Our players are ready to show their skills and demonstrate their talent in this West Indies group. It's going to be a fantastic tour and entertaining for everyone."

Following the T20Is, the teams will travel to Warner Park in St. Kitts and Nevis for a three-match ODI series.

Team Squads and Schedule

T20I squads of both teams:

West Indies squad: Hayley Matthews (c), Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Eboni Brathwaite, Shemaine Campbelle, Jahzara Claxton, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Jannillea Glasgow, Shawnisha Hector, Zaida James, Qiana Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor

Australia squad: Sophie Molineux (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham, Tahlia Wilson

Series schedule: First T20I: March 19, St Vincent Second T20I: March 21, St Vincent Third T20I: March 23, St Vincent. (ANI)