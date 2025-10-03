England’s bowlers, led by Linsey Smith’s 3/7, skittled South Africa for 69 in the Women’s World Cup 2025, their third-lowest total. The Proteas’ batting collapsed, and England chased the target easily, sealing a commanding 10-wicket win.

England's bowling attack wreaked havoc on South Africa’s batting line-up in the fourth match of the ongoing Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Friday, October 10.

Opting to bowl first by skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt, England dismantled South Africa’s batting line-up as they bundled out the Proteas for just 69 in 20.4 overs, recording their third-lowest total in the history of the Women’s ODI World Cup. Linsey Smith led England’s bowling attack with figures of 3/7 at an economy rate of 1.80 in 4 overs. Captain Sciver-Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, and Charlie Dean contributed to the team’s bowling by taking two wickets each.

For South Africa, wicketkeeper-batter Sinalo Jafta was the top scorer with 22 off 36 balls, while other batters failed to reach double figures, highlighting South Africa’s batting collapse.

The Collapse that Didn’t See it Coming

After putting to bat first, South Africa were hoping for a solid start, but early wickets triggered a dramatic collapse in their batting line-up. Linsey Smith ran through the Proteas’ top order and picked three wickets of skipper Laura Wolvaardt (5), Tazmin Brits (5), and Marizanne Kapp (4) and reduced South Africa to 19/4 in 5.1 overs.

The collapse did not stop as South Africa was further reduced to 38/6 in 10.1 overs, with the dismissals of Anneke Bosch (6) and Chloe Tryon (2), leaving the Proteas reeling with no stability in the middle order. However, Sinalo Jafta was trying her best to hold the Proteas’ fort amid the collapse, but did not get adequate support from the other end, as wickets kept tumbling around her.

Before reaching the 50-run mark, South Africa lost their seventh wicket in Nadine de Klerk for 3 at 48/1, leaving Jafta to shoulder the responsibility of keeping the scoreboard moving.

Sinalo Jafta was seen as a sole hope for South Africa to take the team past the 100-run mark, at least if not a solid total. However, this was also dashed after Jafta was dismissed at 60/9. Thereafter, Nonkululeko Mlaba was dismissed for 3, eventually, wrapping up South Africa’s innings at 69, sealing one of their heaviest batting collapses in Women’s World Cup history.

Netizens react to England’s dismantling of South Africa's batting

South Africa’s shocking collapse to their batting line-up sparked a wave of reactions on social media, with fans lavishing praise on England’s ruthless bowling while expressing their disbelief over the Proteas’ dramatic collapse

Taking to their X handle (formerly Twitter), fans and cricket enthusiasts were quite impressed with England’s bowling, especially Linsey Smith, who rattled South Africa’s top order, while the Proteas’ shambolic batting left many stunned.

Meanwhile, England wrapped up the match quickly as they chased down the 69-run target in 14.1 overs and secured a 10-wicket victory to kick off their quest for the fifth World Cup title on a winning note. Wicketkeeper-batter Amy Jones led the run chase with an unbeaten knock of 40 off 50 balls, including 6 fours, while Tammy Beaumont contributed with an innings of 21 off 35 balls.