Bangladesh began their Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 with a 7-wicket win over Pakistan. Shoma Akter (3/5) restricted Pakistan to 129, while debutant Rubya Haider’s unbeaten 54 led a smooth chase, showcasing Bangladesh’s dominant all-round performance

Bangladesh could not have asked for a better start to their Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 campaign than defeating Pakistan at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Thursday, October 2. All-round performance guided Bangladesh to a seven-wicket win over Pakistan to kick-start their quest for the maiden World Cup title.

With a 130-run target set by Pakistan, who were bundled out for 129, Bangladesh chased it down in 31.1 overs. Rubya Haider led the team’s run chase with an unbeaten match-winning innings of 54 off 77 balls, while skipper Nigar Sultana (23) and Sobhana Mostary (24*) significantly contributed to Bangladesh’s batting, helping the team reach the target comfortably and secure a dominant victory over Pakistan.

For Pakistan, Skipper Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, and Rameem Shamim picked a wicket each, but their efforts could not prevent Bangladesh from chasing down the target, as Pakistan’s batting collapse proved costly.

Bangladesh seal victory with an all-round show

Before the batters took charge, Bangladesh’s bowlers had already set the tone, with Shoma Akter leading the bowling attack to bundle out Pakistan for 129. Shoma registered the figures of 3/5 at an economy rate of 1.40, while Marufa Akter (2/31) and Nahida Akter (2/19) picked two wickets each, dismantling Pakistan’s batting order and restricting them to a below-par total.

Chasing a 130-run target, Bangladesh lost an early wicket in Fargana Hoque for 2 at 7/1. However, opener Rubya Haider and Sharmin Akhter steadied the team’s ship with a 33-run stand for the second wicket until the former was dismissed for 10 at 35/2. Pakistan must have thought they got the upper hand in defending their total.

However, Pakistan’s momentum began to slip slowly when Rubya and Nigara Sultana stitched a 62-run stand for the third wicket before the Bangladesh skipper was dismissed at 97/2. In the 26th over of the run chase, Rubya Haider completed her fifty on ODI debut.

Bangladesh lauded for dominant victory

Bangladesh’s dominant performance with the bat and ball earned them praise from fans and cricket enthusiasts as they praised the team’s all-round effort and their clinical execution to start their campaign on a high note. Bangladesh registered their second win against Pakistan in the World Cup.

Taking on their X handles (formerly Twitter), fans lavished praise on Bangladesh, especially Rubya Haider, for leading the run chase with composure and maturity, applauding her match-winning fifty on ODI debut. Bangladesh’s all-rounder performance drew massive praise, with fans hailing their batting, bowling, and fielding to hand over Pakistan’s first defeat of the campaign.

Bangladesh will look to gain confidence from the first win of their Women’s World Cup 2025 campaign when they take on England at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday, October 7.