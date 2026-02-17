Canadian batter Yuvraj Samra scored a historic 110 off 65 balls against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026. At 19, he became the first batter from an Associate team to score a century and the youngest centurion in the tournament’s history.

Canadian batter Yuvraj Samra scripted a historic feat in the T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match against New Zealand at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday, February 17.

After opting to bat first by skipper Dilpreet Bajwa, Canada posted a respectable total of 173/4 in 20 overs against a strong New Zealand bowling attack. Yuvraj Samra led Canada’s batting with a brilliant knock of 110 off 65 balls, including 10 fours and 5 sixes, at an impressive strike rate of 169.23. Samra formed a 116-run opening partnership with skipper Bajwa, who scored 36 off 39 balls, setting the platform for Canada’s competitive total.

For New Zealand, Matt Henry (1/28), Jacob Duffy (1/25), Jimmy Neesham (1/38), and Kyle Jamieson (1/41) picked a wicket each, but none could stop Yuvraj Samra’s blazing century in a crucial match of the group stage.

Yuvraj Samra Creates T20 WC History

Yuvraj Samra scripted history by becoming the first batter of an Associate team to score a century in the history of the T20 World Cup. Additionally, the Canadian batter became the youngest centurion in the tournament, etching his name into T20 World Cup history at just 19 years old.

During his innings, Yuvraj was aggressive but calculated, mixing power and timing perfectly. The Canadian batter took 36 balls to score his maiden fifty of the T20 World Cup. In his 116-run partnership with Dilpreet Bajwa, Samra scored 77 runs, meaning he contributed approximately 66% of the opening partnership.

After Bajwa’s dismissal, Yuvraj Samra continued to take charge of Canada’s innings and completed his first century of the tournament in just 58 balls, taking just another 22 balls to reach another fifty, showcasing his incredible strike rate and dominance over the New Zealand bowlers throughout the innings.

His 110-run knock against New Zealand is a comeback performance for Yuvraj Samra as he did not have an ideal start to the campaign, as he earlier registered the scores of 12 and 5 against South Africa andthe UAE, respectively. However, Samra’s century against New Zealand announced his arrival on the big stage.

Who is Yuvraj Samra?

Yuvraj Samra is a Canadian citizen born to Indian-origin parents in September 2005. Samra’s father, Baljit, a passionate cricketer and local league player, migrated from Punjab to Brampton, Ontario, Canada. Since Baljit hails from Punjab and is a passionate cricketer, he decided to name his son after India’s legendary all-rounder Yuvraj Singh.

“Yuvraj Singh is someone I've looked up to since I was a kid, so to even be mentioned in the same breath is special,” Samra said in an interview with ESPN Cricinfro

Yuvraj Samra was introduced to cricket by his father at a young age. Canada’s young batting star would often wake up early in the morning as a child to accompany his father to local league matches in Brampton. Yuvraj received his first training at the Patiala Shahi Cricket Club, where he was coached and developed from the age of 13

Thereafter, Yuvraj went on to play for the Toronto District Cricket Association (TDCA) and the Brampton and Etobicoke District Cricket League (BEDCL) in Canada’s domestic circuit, where his consistent performances in local competitions have helped him steady his progress towards his national selection for Canada cricket team.

Yuvraj Samra made his international debut for Canada in an ODI match against the Netherlands in 2025, and since then, he has been a regular member of the side. In his T20I career, the 19-year-old has aggregated 569 runs, including a century and three fifties, at an average of 37.93 in 13 matches. In ODIs, Yuvraj has scored 172 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 24.57 in 8 matches.