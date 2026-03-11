Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir says he relies primarily on instinct over data for his decisions, implementing his personal vision for the team. While leading India to multiple T20 titles, his tenure has seen a mixed record in ODIs.

'My instinct is what I trust the most': Gambhir on coaching philosophy

Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir said he relies primarily on his instinct when making decisions as a coach, stressing that he backs his judgment even without depending heavily on data. In an exclusive interview with ANI, Gambhir noted that every leader brings a unique vision and his approach to how the Indian team plays, conducts itself and operates reflects his personal philosophy during his tenure. "To my instinct. That is all I go back to. I think my instinct is what I trust the most. I don't look at data, I don't look at anything else. If my instinct says, and if I see myself and say that, yes, this is the right call for the team, and I will back it to the hilt. If it doesn't work, I'll be the first one to put my hand up and say, yes, it didn't work. Everyone has different ways of looking at things. My idea, with me being the head coach now, is my vision for the team, it could be completely different to someone who has run the show before me or someone who will run the show after me," Gambhir said.

He also pointed out that future coaches will have their own vision and are not required to follow or consult him. However, Gambhir said he values discussions with experienced figures in Indian cricket, such as VVS Laxman and Ajit Agarkar, whenever he feels the need to exchange ideas about the game. "If you are the head of an organisation, so that the vision that you carry is your vision, after my term, someone else will take over, then he will have his own vision. So right now, the vision that I have, how I want the team to run, how I want the team to play, how I want the team to carry themselves off the field, it is my vision. Whatever comes after my tenure, that is his vision. He doesn't need to consult me, nor do I need to tell him. If someone consults me, good enough. If someone doesn't, that's his wish. But I feel that for me, I think there are times if I want, because there are people like VVS Laxman, there are people like Ajit Agarkar, they are there. So if ever I feel that there is anything I need to share or talk about, there are people who I can definitely discuss cricket with," he added.

A legacy of white-ball triumphs

Gambhir continued to seal a legacy as one of India's most successful coaches as after a Champions Trophy 2025 win, an Asia Cup win, he secured the T20 World Cup title win with India too, taking one of the most formidable T20I sides of all time to their record-breaking second T20 World Cup title and making them the first time to successfully defend the trophy and win the trophy at home.

Mixed ODI record and WTC quest

However, Gambhir's record in ODIs has been mixed. India suffered a series loss against Sri Lanka in 2024, a defeat to Australia last year, and their first-ever ODI series loss to New Zealand earlier this year, under Shubman Gill's captaincy, raising questions ahead of the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup to be hosted in South Africa and Zimbabwe. While India has won three white-ball titles under Gambhir, the team is still seeking its first World Test Championship (WTC) title. India lost to New Zealand in the inaugural WTC final, reached the finals in the 2021-2023 edition but were defeated by Australia, and failed to qualify for the finals in the 2023-2025 edition. (ANI)