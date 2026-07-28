Madhya Pradesh all-rounder Saransh Jain has received a surprise maiden call-up to the Indian Test squad for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka. He replaces the injured Washington Sundar, earning his spot after impressive performances in domestic cricket and on the recent India A tour.

The Madhya all-rounder Saransh Jain was surprisingly included in the India squad for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, starting on August 15. On Tuesday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI selection committee picked the 15-member squad for the Test tour of Sri Lanka.

Shubman Gill will lead the side, while KL Rahul has retained his role as a Test vice-captain. The veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja returned to the Test side after he was rested for the one-off Test against Afghanistan, bringing crucial experience and depth to the spin department as the team prepares for the upcoming red-ball series in Sri Lanka.

Manav Suthar, Harsh Dubey, and Gurnoor Brar retained their place in the Test squad, while Sai Sudharsan and Jasprit Bumrah were included only subject to fitness tests ahead of the crucial series opener, ensuring the team's medical staff closely monitor their readiness for the demanding red-ball encounters.

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Saransh Jain Gets Maiden India Call-Up

The biggest news story from the squad announcement was the surprise inclusion of Saransh Jain in the 15-member squad for the Test series against Sri Lanka. The Madhya Pradesh all-rounder was included as a replacement for Washington Sundar, who has been ruled out of the first Test due to a hamstring injury sustained during the ODI series against England.

However, Sundar's participation in the second Test remains uncertain, as his availability is subject to clearing the BCCI's fitness assessment after recovering from a hamstring injury. With no guarantee that he will be fit in time, the selectors opted to include Saransh Jain as cover for the spin-bowling all-rounder's role in the squad.

Saransh Jain was picked in India's squad for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka following his impressive performances on the India A tour of Sri Lanka, where he showcased his all-round abilities. The off-spinning all-rounder impressed with a fighting 70* in the second unofficial Test and also picked eight wickets across the two-match series, strengthening his case for a maiden senior national call-up.

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The 33-year-old Madhya Pradesh all-rounder’s India A performance in the two-match unofficial Test series against Sri Lanka has apparently knocked on the selectors' door, earning him a maiden call-up to the senior Indian Test squad. His consistent contributions with both bat and ball made him a compelling choice as cover for Washington Sundar.

Interestingly, Saransh featured in his first India A tour at the age of 33, making an immediate impact with his all-round performances in Sri Lanka.

Who is Saransh Jain?

Saransh Jain hails from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, where he grew up playing age-group cricket. Saransh’s father, Subodh Jain, is himself a former first-class cricketer, having represented Madhya Pradesh and thus instilled a deep passion for the sport in him from a young age, guiding his early development as a cricketer.

Saransh made his first-class debut for Madhya Pradesh against Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy in December 2024. Earlier that year, he had made his T20 debut against Railways in April, eight months before his first-class debut. Three years later, the all-rounder made his List A debut for Madhya Pradesh against Rajasthan in 2017.

However, Saransh Jain was shot to national limelight when he picked 13 wickets in the knockout stages of the 2021/22 Ranji Trophy season, playing a pivotal role in helping Madhya Pradesh clinch their maiden triumph of the prestigious red-ball domestic tournament. In the following Ranji Trophy season, he picked 35 wickets and scored 362 runs.

The Madhya Pradesh all-rounder enjoyed a standout Ranji Trophy campaign last season, scoring 518 runs, including one century and three half-centuries, while also claiming 30 wickets to establish himself as one of the competition's premier all-rounders. In the Duleep Trophy last year, Saransh Jain scored 136 runs and picked 16 wickets for Central Zone, and earned the Player of the Series award.

Saransh's performances earned him a place in the India A squad for the unofficial Test series against Sri Lanka A, where he impressed with an unbeaten 70 and eight wickets across two matches, eventually earning his maiden call-up to the Indian Test team for the Sri Lanka series.

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