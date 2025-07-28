N Jagadeesan has been called up to the Indian Test squad for the final match against England, replacing the injured Rishabh Pant. The 29-year-old Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper-batsman has a strong first-class record.

Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper-batter N Jagadeesan has received his first Test call-up for India, joining the squad ahead of the pivotal fifth Test against England at The Oval, scheduled to begin on Thursday. This selection comes as a result of Rishabh Pant’s absence, who sustained a fractured right foot during the first innings of the just-concluded Old Trafford Test.

Backup to Dhruv Jurel

At 29 years old, Jagadeesan managed to secure his visa early Sunday and is expected to arrive in London by Tuesday to serve as backup to Dhruv Jurel. Jurel previously kept wickets in the third and fourth Tests, stepping in when Pant suffered a finger injury in the third match and then a foot fracture.

Although Jagadeesan hasn’t been a permanent fixture in the India A side, he has remained on the selectors’ radar, frequently being shortlisted by the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence over the last year. He has been exceptionally consistent in domestic first-class cricket, topping the scoring charts for Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy for two consecutive seasons: scoring 816 runs at 74.18 in 13 innings in 2023–24, followed by 674 runs at 56.16 in 13 innings in the 2024–25 season.

Who is N Jagadeesan?

Since his debut in first-class cricket in 2016, Jagadeesan has built up an imposing record—3,373 runs from 79 innings at an average of 47.50, including 10 centuries and 14 fifties. His highest score is a monumental 321, notched up against Chandigarh in January 2024. With such a record, he’s demonstrated the flexibility required to thrive in various batting roles.

Most recently, Jagadeesan starred for the Chepauk Super Gillies in the Tamil Nadu Premier League, blasting 81 runs off 41 balls in his last T20 appearance on July 4. Notably, this will be his second trip to the UK, after having previously captained a Tamil Nadu Colts side last year. Despite not being selected for the India A shadow tour of England, Jagadeesan’s consistent domestic performances and readiness have finally earned him a coveted spot in the Test squad for a crucial high-stakes encounter.