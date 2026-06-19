Bihar seems to be a factory for young cricket talent! After Vaibhav Suryavanshi, now 15-year-old Akshara Gupta has smashed a triple century in a women's U-19 match. Playing for Raxaul, she scored an unbelievable 306 runs from just 126 balls, and everyone in domestic cricket is talking about it.

Patna: First, it was Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who made it to the Indian team at just 15 after his IPL heroics, putting Bihar cricket on a new high. Then, his 10-year-old brother Ashirwad hit the headlines, scoring 103 runs in 87 balls for the Tajpur Cricket Academy in Samastipur.

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But just as the country was focused on the Suryavanshi family, another teenage sensation has emerged from Bihar. This time, the achievement is in women's cricket. Meet 15-year-old Akshara Gupta, who just smashed a triple century in the Bihar Women's U-19 One Day Trophy. Representing Raxaul, Akshara scored a mind-boggling 306 runs not out from just 126 balls. Her incredible innings included 55 fours and 8 sixes.

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With names like Suryavanshi and now Akshara, Bihar is proving to be a goldmine for young cricket talent, and the domestic cricket circles are taking serious note. Akshara's performance is being seen as a huge turning point for women's cricket in Bihar. You can be sure that selectors are keeping a very close eye on her rapid rise through the age-group tournaments.

Also Read: Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Who is Prema Rawat? Injured Shreyanka Patil's Replacement in the India Squad

Who Is Akshara Gupta?

Akshara's journey is straight out of a movie. She comes from a very ordinary background, residing in Raxaul in East Champaran, Bihar. She started playing cricket when she was just eight. Her small town had no official coaching facilities, no academies, and certainly no girls' cricket team.

Under her uncle's guidance, she trained hard for about five hours every day on a small pitch in her own backyard to improve her game.

Her father, Raj Kishore Shah, runs a chicken shop in Raxaul, and her mother, Reena Devi, is a homemaker. To support his daughter's dream, her father even set up a practice net in their garden. Her mother ensured she was disciplined, waking her up at 5 AM with a glass of milk for her morning run. Akshara's family includes two sisters and one brother.

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