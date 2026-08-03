Former umpire Anil Chaudhary recalled Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir's infamous IPL 2013 altercation, saying Kohli's aggression stemmed from passion, not malice. Having known him since junior cricket, Chaudhary defended the former India captain's approach.

Former ICC and IPL umpire Anil Chaudhary recalled an infamous physical altercation between young Virat Kohli and veteran Gautam Gambhir during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders’ match in IPL 2013.

Kohli and Gambhir grabbed the spotlight during the IPL 2013 match between RCB and KKR in Bengaluru after two Delhi and India teammates were involved in a heated on-field altercation following Kohli's dismissal. The confrontation was triggered by an exchange of words after the RCB star batter was caught off Lakshmipathy Balaji’s bowling.

Rajat Bhatia and other KKR teammates, alongside the on-field umpire Anil Chaudhary, had to intervene promptly to separate the two furious players, preventing the situation from escalating further as tensions flared on the pitch. Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir were reprimanded for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct.

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Anil Choudhary Reflects on Kohli-Gambhir’s Altercation

The former umpire Anil Chaudhary closely watched the verbal and physical altercation between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir in IPL 2013, as he was one of the on-field umpires standing just yards away when the heated exchange unexpectedly boiled over into a memorable flashpoint in the league's history.

Speaking on JioHotstar, Choudhary stated that the North Indian players, especially those from Delhi, are naturally aggressive and passionate on the field but stressed that there is always a line ‘which should not be crossed.’

“I knew something like that would happen because all of them from the North play with aggression. I have played local cricket too, and our players have always played like this,” the former ICC and IPL umpire said.

“If they don’t play with that aggression, their performances won’t come out as well. The flavour of the game won’t be there if you put too many restrictions on the players. But there’s a limit, and it shouldn’t be crossed,” he added.

10 years later, during the IPL 2023, Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli again had a massive verbal spat after a match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, proving that their fierce competitive rivalry had come full circle a decade later. Though the two buried the hatchet in IPL 2024, their fiery history remains one of the most talked-about chapters in the rich folklore of the tournament.

Anil Chaudhary Backs Virat Kohli's Aggression

Despite Virat Kohli being subjected to criticism for his aggressive behaviour towards Gautam Gambhir in IPL 2013, Anil Chaudhary defended him, stating that the former India captain's aggression should never be mistaken for arrogance or personal hostility. The former umpire revealed that he had known Kohli since his junior cricket days and had officiated several of his matches, describing him as an emotional yet respectful player who always valued those around him.

“Actually, my advantage with Virat was that I had officiated his matches since childhood, so I have known him for a long time. He doesn’t have any malice,” Chaudhary said.

“He reacts aggressively sometimes, but if you’re right, he’ll give you a thumbs up too. Between overs, he’ll come over and put a hand around your waist. But he is lively throughout. Players like him should be there, otherwise, the game will get boring,” he added.

Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli were former Indian teammates, having played a pivotal role in India’s ODI World Cup triumph in 2011. Now, Gambhir is serving as a head coach of Team India, while Kohli continues to anchor India’s batting in ODIs after having retired from T20Is and Tests.

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