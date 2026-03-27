In a podcast, Indian wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma took a dig at Pakistan, saying Team India doesn’t give them much importance or take them seriously. He added that South Africa and Australia are tougher opponents, and under coach Gautam Gambhir, India focuses on winning first, keeping emotions aside.

Team India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma took a brutal dig at Pakistan ahead of the upcoming IPL 2026, which is scheduled to take place on March 28. Pakistanc cricket team was recently in the news following their early exit from the T20 World Cup 2026 and the ODI series defeat to Bangladesh.

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Jitesh Sharma has faced Pakistan only twice in his international career, during the group stage and final of the Emerging Stars Asia Cup last year. The 32-year-old was part of the India squad in the Asia Cup 2025, but didn’t face Pakistan in all three games, including the group stage, Super 4, and the final.

Team India and Pakistan faced off in the group stage of the T20 World Cup 2026, wherein the Men in Blue thrashed the arch–rivals by 61 runs at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, extending their dominance in the marquee event.

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Jitesh Roasts Pakistan

Speaking on the Beer Biceps Podcast, Ranveer Allahbadia asked Jitesh Sharma whether Indian players get emotional against Pakistan, and to which the RCB wicketkeeper-batter replied, ‘that’s something we have to control’, implying the team focuses on composure rather than getting carried away in high-pressure encounters.

However, Jitesh didn’t hesitate to take a dig at Pakistan when asked if there was mental training before facing arch-rivals in the tournament, stating that Team India doesn’t give much importance to them.

“Nahi, itna dete hi nahi importance unko.” the 32-year-old. (We don’t give much importance to them.)

“Itna dil pe aur dimaag pe lagata hi nahi hai,” he added (We don’t take them seriously.)

Since the 2017 Champions Trophy final defeat to Pakistan, Team India has maintained a dominant record in ICC tournaments, winning six matches, including the group stage of the 2022, 2024, and 2026 T20 World Cups, 2019 and 2023 ODI World Cups, and the 2025 Champions Trophy. The Men in Blue’s only defeat at the hands of arch-rivals was in the group stage of the 2021 T20 World Cup.

‘South Africa and Australia Are Challenging Teams’

Further speaking on Pakistan’s recent performances against Team India, Jitesh Sharma stated that South Africa and Australia are challenging teams compared to Men in Green, who, according to him, aren’t playing good cricket.

“South Africa and Australia are challenging teams because they play good cricket. Pakistan aren’t playing good cricket,” the RCB wicketkeeper-batter said.

Pakistan’s early exit from the T20 World Cup and ODI series defeat at the hands of Bangladesh sparked criticism from the former cricketers, who lambasted the Pakistan Cricket Board and the team management for poor planning, weak team selection, and a lack of preparedness in high-pressure matches.

Pakistan’s batting approach in T20 cricket has often been under scrutiny, with many believing that it still follows an outdated strategy, failing to rotate strike efficiently, over-relying on big-hitters, and struggling to adapt to modern powerplay and death-over dynamics.

‘We Don’t Have To Play with Emotions’

Jitesh Sharma further revealed Team India’s approach under head coach Gautam Gambhir while facing the big matches against Pakistan. He emphasized that India doesn’t have to play with emotion, focusing instead on winning the game first and dealing with any expressions or celebrations afterward.

“We don't have to play with emotions,” Jitesh said.

“If we play with emotions, we might lose. Let’s win the game, and then we can express ourselves afterward,” he added.

Jitesh Sharma was not part of the India squad that successfully defended the T20 World Cup triumph as Ishan Kishan was picked as the second-choice wicketkeeper-batter, alongside Sanju Samson. In his T20I career, the Vidarbha cricketer has scored just 162 runs at an average of 18 and a strike rate of 151.40 in 16 matches.

Jitesh will return to action when the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2026 opener at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, March 28.

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