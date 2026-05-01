Virat Kohli explained advising LSG's Prince Yadav on bowling, a suggestion that led to his own dismissal. Kohli said such guidance helps young players grow, which ultimately benefits Indian cricket by maintaining high standards.

Kohli Explains Advice That Led to His Own Dismissal

Virat Kohli acknowledged and explained why he had advised Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) pacer Prince Yadav on his bowling, a suggestion that eventually contributed to Kohli's own dismissal in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match. Kohli said that such guidance is part of helping players improve, noting that if they develop well, they can eventually go on to represent India, which helps maintain a high standard of cricket.

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Prince Yadav removed the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star with a superb delivery that nipped back from a good length, sending Kohli back for a two-ball duck and helping LSG secure a nine-run victory over RCB at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on May 7. Later, Prince Yadav said that after the previous match, he spoke with Virat Kohli, who advised him to consistently bowl at a good length with movement outside off. "After the last match I was talking to Virat bhaiya and he only told me - as long as it's moving around off a length, stick to that length," Prince had said.

The Bigger Picture for Indian Cricket

Speaking on RCB Podcast, Virat Kohli said that players won't be around forever, so helping others improve, benefits everyone in the long run. "You're not going to be here forever. And if people have the opportunity to learn and get better in their careers, eventually who gets help? If all these guys play well, eventually they play for India. The standard of cricket remains high."

Kohli said Prince delivered a very good ball, and he had actually suggested bowling in that area. He added that while people who support him question him giving advice and still getting out, it's all part of the game and not something he minds. "He bowled a great ball to me. And I told him to bowl in those areas. It's fine. You know, because people are so connected to me, they feel like, 'He gave advice, but he couldn't even save himself from getting out'," Kohli said.

How Kohli and Prince Yadav Connected

Kohli said he first met Prince Yadav during the Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite 2025-26 season, where he initially didn't know him. He described Prince as an intense-looking but actually very sweet and funny person. Kohli added that, through Ishant Sharma, he bonded with Prince and guided him during matches by sharing advice on bowling plans and field placements, saying that experienced players should pass on their knowledge.

"So people don't know. I went and played Vijay Hazare. I didn't know Prince at all. So because he, you know, on the field he feels like he's very intense. And he's such a sweet guy. "And he's so funny. Because Ishant was there as well. And Ishant knows him. So I got very close to him. And he opened up really nicely to me. So I was telling him even on those times, you know, even through those Vijay Hazare games, standing and mid-off covers, whatever, what to do, where to bowl. You have to share experience," Kohli added.

Upholding Cricket's Standards

Kohli said that players should help others improve so that the overall standard of cricket doesn't drop. He added that if someone is guided to reach their full potential, it ultimately benefits Indian cricket, which he sees as true progress. "So you don't want to see a situation where tomorrow the standards are dropping. If you can help someone to get to their potential best, then their best version will eventually help Indian cricket. That's the progress I see," Kohli said. (ANI)