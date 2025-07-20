After the India vs Pakistan WCL match was cancelled over public outrage following a terror attack, Harbhajan Singh faced flak for reportedly dining at a Pakistani restaurant. Netizens slammed the act as hypocritical, citing his earlier withdrawal.

Following the clash between India and Pakistan Champions’ match at the World Championship of Legends was called off, former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh became the centre of a social media storm.

The WCL match between India and Pakistan was scheduled to take place on July 20 (today) at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Nonetheless, ahead of the much-anticipated clash, there was a massive outrage among the Indian public over former Indian cricketers agreeing to participate in the match against Pakistan, especially in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, wherein 26 tourists, including 24 Indians and two foreign nationals.

Amid the mounting pressure and criticism from the Indian public, the organisers of the tournament decided to cancel the match after the Indian Champions, led by Yuvraj Singh, withdrew their participation, backing the national sentiment of mourning and protest following the terror attack.

Ex-Indian Cricketers opt out of clash against Pakistan

Before the World Championship of Legends’ organisers announced the cancellation of the third match of the ongoing season between India Champions and Pakistan Champions, former Indian cricketers, including skipper Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, and Shikhar Dhawan, reportedly decided to withdraw from the clash.

Shikhar Dhawan confirmed his decision not to participate in the WCL clash against Pakistan by sending a mail to the tournament’s organizers on May 11, a screenshot of which he shared on his X handle and wrote, “The decision I took on May 11, I still stand by it today. My country means everything to me, and nothing is greater than the nation.”

With the Indian Champions’ squad opting to refrain from playing against Pakistan amid backlash and outrage, the WCL Organisers were left with no choice but to clash the high-stakes encounter in Birmingham and apologised for ‘hurting the sentiments’ of the Indian public and causing ‘discomfort to the Indian Cricket Legends.’

Harbhajan Singh at the centre of a social media storm

Soon after the WCL match between India and Pakistan was called off, Harbhajan Singh was subjected to intense criticism on social media. Just a day before the scheduled clash, a former Indian off-spinner reportedly dining at a Pakistani restaurant in Birmingham surfaced on social media.

Pakistani restaurant, Lal Qela, posted a video of Harbhajan Singh on their Instagram handle, sharing his experience of dining at the restaurant. In a video, Harbhajan said, “Hi, I’m at Lal Qela. I had fantastic food. Chicken Karahi was awesome.”

Lal Qela posted a video a day before the scheduled World Championship of Legends match between India and Pakistan was called off, but did not gain it did not gain much traction until after the cancellation, when it resurfaced and triggered a wave of criticism, given the national sentiment after horrifying terror attack in Baisaran Meadows, seven kilometres from Pahalgam town of Jammu and Kashmir on April 2022.

Netizens call out Harbhajan Singh’s ‘Hypocrisy’

After the video of Harbhajan Singh’s visit to Lal Qela, where he had dinner, went viral on social media, the netizens called out his hypocrisy, first withdrawing from the India vs Pakistan clash in support of national sentiment, yet publicly promoting a Pakistani establishment in Birmingham.

The majority of the X users questioned Harbhajan for sending out mixed signals, first distancing himself by boycotting the match against Pakistan to align with the mood of India, yet appearing comfortable endorsing a Pakistani business just hours before.

Harbhajan Singh has not yet commented on the matter.

Meanwhile, after the cancellation of the match against Pakistan, the Indian Cricket Legends, led by Yuvraj Singh, will have their first outing of the ongoing WCL season against South Africa Legends, which will take place on July 22, at the County Ground in Northampton.