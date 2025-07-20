The India vs Pakistan WCL 2025 match was cancelled after backlash over Indian players’ participation post the Pahalgam terror attack. Several legends withdrew, prompting the cancellation, with one of the sponsors taking a bold step against Pakistan.

The World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 match between India and Pakistan was called off after several former Indian cricketers opted to withdraw from the much-anticipated clash following backlash over their participation in the wake of the horrendous Pahalgam terror attack.

The WCL match between India and Pakistan was scheduled to take place on July 20 (today) at Edgbaston in Birmingham. However, ahead of the match, there was severe criticism and backlash among the Indian public over former Indian cricketers agreeing to play Pakistan, especially in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 28 tourists, including 26 Indians and two foreign nationals, by terrorists on April 22.

Following massive outrage, the third match of the ongoing WCL season between India and Pakistan was eventually called off, with organizers of the tournament issuing an apology for ‘hurting the sentiments’ of Indian cricket fans, acknowledging the emotional weight of the situation.

Calls for boycotting sporting engagement with Pakistan grow

After the Pahalgam terror attack, there have been calls for a complete boycott of all sporting engagements with Pakistan, with former cricketers, fans, and athletes urging Indian players and associations to refrain from any form of cricketing ties until accountability and justice are ensured.

However, when India Champions, led by Yuvraj Singh, were scheduled to play against Pakistan at Edgbaston in Birmingham, the match faced intense scrutiny and outrage, leading to mounting pressure on players, which ultimately led to several former Indian cricketers withdrawing from the match and forcing the organizers of the World Championship of Legends to cancel the high-profile encounter.

The likes of skipper Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan, Suresh Raina, Pathan brother -Irfan and Yusuf, Shikha Dhawan, and others decided to withdraw from the clash against Pakistan Champions, led by Shahid Afridi, who made a controversial comment against India following the terror attack.

The fixtures of the World Championship of Legends 2025 were announced a week before the tournament and featured a total of 18 matches to be played across four venues in the United Kingdom, including Edgbaston, Northampton, Leicester, and Leeds, with the clash between India and Pakistan scheduled as one of the marquee encounters in the league phase.

Sponsors take a bold stand against Pakistan

Ease My Trip, one of the main sponsors for the second edition of the World Championship of Legends, decided to take a bold step against Pakistan following the Indian Champions' withdrawal from the clash. In a statement, ticket booking giants made their decision clear that they would not associate with Pakistan in any form, despite entering a 5-year agreement with the tournament.

“Despite entering into a 5-year sponsorship agreement with the World Championship of Legends (WCL) two years ago, our stance has always been clear—EaseMyTrip will not be associated with or participate in any WCL match involving Pakistan,” Ease My Trip said in a statement.

“We proudly continue to support the India Champions and stand firmly by our team,” the sponsor added.

This means Ease My Trip will remain a title sponsor for the remaining fixtures of the tournament, excluding any match featuring the Pakistan Champions, sending a strong message of solidarity with national sentiment.

After the cancellation of the match against Pakistan, the Indian Champions, led by Yuvraj Singh, will have their first outing of the ongoing WCL season against South Africa Legends, which will take place on July 22, at the County Ground in Northampton.