Goa CM Pramod Sawant, impressed by the FIDE World Cup 2025, has announced plans to introduce chess in every school. Speaking at the closing ceremony, he reiterated his vision of making Goa the sporting capital of India.

Impressed with the overall conduct of the FIDE World Cup 2025 and the interest it generates among school children, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant asserted that they now plan to take the sport to every school in the state which is fast becoming a dynamic sports hub, as per a release from FIDE.

Sawant was speaking at the closing ceremony of the FIDE World Cup 2025, held at a five-star resort in North Goa under the aegis of FIDE and the All India Chess Federation, and supported by the Goa government. The ceremony was also attended by former world champion and two-time World Cup winner Viswanathan Anand, after whom the trophy is now named, AICF President Nitin Narang, FIDE Secretary General and Technical Delegate Lukasz Turlej, Director, Directorate of Sports & Youth Affairs Ajay R Gaude, Secretary, Sports & Youth Affairs Santosh Sukhadeve, IAS and other dignitaries.

Uzbekistan's Javokhir Sindarov Crowned Champion

A total of 206 players from 82 countries participated in the prestigious tournament, with Uzbekistan GM Javokhir Sindarov becoming the youngest World Cup winner, beating China's GM Wei Yi in the final via tiebreak. GM Andrey Esipenko took the third Candidate Spot on offer from the World Cup.

Goa's Vision as a Sporting Capital

Addressing the gathering at the closing ceremony, Sawant said, "When I took charge of the office, Goa was primarily known as a tourist destination. But I firmly believe that Goa can be much more. That is why the Goa government has now invested heavily in sports infrastructure, bringing top international events to the state along with implementing youth development programs," as quoted from a release from FIDE.

"Hosting events like the World Table Tennis, National Games and now the FIDE World Cup are part of our visions to make Goa the sporting capital of India. This World Cup has created a legacy that will live for decades," he added.

India Setting Global Benchmarks

Speaking at the closing ceremony, AICF president Nitin Narang thanked the Goa government for their support and said, "Standing here in Goa today, the world has witnessed a shift. India is no longer just hosting events, India is setting global benchmarks. From the Chess Olympiads to the booming Grandmasters ecosystem to this electrifying World Cup, India is where the global sporting dreams now land. And this truly is just the beginning." (ANI)