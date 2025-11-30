Rohit Sharma shattered Shahid Afridi’s all-time ODI sixes record during the first ODI vs South Africa, hitting his third six en route to a 57-run knock. The milestone cements his status as an explosive batter as he eyes the 2027 World Cup.

Former India captain and star batter Rohit Sharma added another feather to his illustrious cap during the first ODI of the three-match series against South Africa at JSCA International Cricket Stadium in Ranchi on Sunday, November 30.

Rohit Sharma returned to international cricket after a brief break following the ODI tour of Australia earlier this year. The veteran Indian batter has played his first international game on home soil since October last year. After having retired from Tests and T20Is, Rohit Sharma will only feature in ODI cricket, with an intent to extend his international career till the 2027 World Cup, which will likely be his swansong, making every inning from now on a crucial chapter in his bid to finish his ODI career on a historic high.

The team management and selectors are keeping a close eye on Rohit Sharma’s performance, consistency, form, and match fitness to evaluate and determine whether the veteran batter fits in India’s long-term ODI plans in the build-up to the World Cup.

Rohit Sharma Shatters ODI Sixes Record

After a brilliant tour of Australia, wherein he aggregated 202 runs, including a century and a fifty, at an average of 101.1 in the three-match ODI series, Rohit Sharma returned with yet another brilliant performance in the first ODI against South Africa in Ranchi. The former India captain played a brilliant knock of 57 off 51 balls, including 5 fours and 3 sixes, and formed a 136-run stand for the second wicket with Virat Kohli.

During his knock, Rohit Sharma shattered former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi’s record for the sixes in the history of ODI cricket. Afridi has smashed 351 sixes in his ODI career, which Indian batting stalwart to become the new all-time leader, further cementing his legacy as one of the most explosive white-ball batters.

Rohit overtook Afridi’s all-time record when he hit the third six of his innings, sealing his place at the top of the list.

Now, Rohit Sharma holds the record for the most sixes in international cricket, ODIs, and T20Is, and the most maximums by an Indian batter in the history of IPL, showcasing his unmatched dominance as a power-hitter across formats and underscoring why he remains one of the most feared batters in modern-day cricket.

Rohit Sharma Hailed for his ODI Sixes Record

Rohit Sharma, after entering the record books with the most sixes in the history of ODI cricket, has been lavishly praised by fans and cricket enthusiasts, who flooded social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter), with celebratory messages.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts lauded ‘Hitman’ for yet another monumental achievement of his illustrious career and celebrated the milestone as a reflection of his enduring impact on the game.

Rohit Sharma’s return to international cricket was a big boost for Team India as his experience, leadership, and ability to deliver in high-pressure situations could play a vital role in shaping India’s ODI campaign in the lead-up to the 2027 World Cup.

In his ODI career, Rohit Sharma has amassed 11427 runs, including 33 centuries and 60 fifties, at an average of 49.25 in 277 matches.