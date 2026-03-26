This article reveals an unknown chapter from Virat Kohli’s early career. Facing bias from a coach during the 2005-06 Vijay Merchant Trophy, Kohli turned the challenge into triumph, scoring a double century and proving the resilience that shaped his rise in cricket.

Virat Kohli’s rise from being a talented Delhi cricketer to becoming one of the finest batters in the world has been nothing short of inspirational and a testament to his grit, resilience, and unwavering dedication and commitment to the sport he loves the most.

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Kohli of today was forged in those early battles, especially when he played a crucial Ranji Trophy match for Delhi and scored 90 the very next day after his father’s death, showcasing his remarkable strength and determination. Before becoming the superstar of world cricket, Virat Kohli was well-known in the Delhi circuit, and his record-breaking Vijay Merchant Trophy 2005/06 put him in the spotlight.

The 16-year-old Kohli amassed 757 runs, including two double centuries, at an impressive average of 84.11 in seven matches. Despite the stellar performance, the young Virat Kohli has faced bias from his coach, who tried to undermine him, but he rose above it with sheer determination, scoring big and proving his talent was undeniable.

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The Unknown Story Behind Kohli’s Rise

Virat Kohli’s rise to the top of the cricketing world was shaped not just by his prodigious talent but by his mental toughness and resilience. Former Delhi cricketer and Kohli’s teammate, Jagrit Anand, recalled how Kohli faced bias from a coach during the 2005-06 Vijay Merchant Trophy yet remained unfazed.

Speaking on ‘The Quiet Rise Podcast’ by Meha Bhardwaj Alter, Anand stated that the coach’s bias and the fierce competition from Punjab’s top bowlers only fueled Virat’s determination, leading him to score a commanding double century in that match.

“When we were playing Under-17, we had played two seasons – Virat had scored a double century and a couple of centuries in the previous season. Virat was a known name in the Delhi circuit. He was always outstanding,” an ex-Delhi cricketer said.

“Now, when it came to the next season, there was a particular coach who was not too much in favour of Virat, so he was trying to pull him down in his own ways in spite of having that kind of record.

“Our first game was against Punjab in Patiala. It was Punjab’s home ground. Sidharth Kaul was one of their pacers, and another guy, Amanpreet… they were doing extremely well. They were the terror in the fast-bowling circuit. So all the odds were against us. Virat was always someone who, if you give a challenge, he would love it,” he added.

Virat Kohli was the highest run-getter of the Vijay Merchant Trophy 2005/06, which put him in the national spotlight and paved the way for his rapid rise through India’s cricketing ranks. The Delhi cricket star went on to make his List A debut in the following year, marking the start of his professional career at the senior level.

‘I Will Beat Living Hell Of These People’

Further speaking on Virat Kohli’s resilience, Jagrit Anand stated that the young Kohli channelled his mental toughness into a game, scoring multiple centuries while helping Delhi clinch the Vijay Merchant Trophy. He added that the coach who was biased against the future Indian cricket star couldn’t derail Kohli’s focus or dampen his spirit.

“Here I am talking about mental resilience. Before that match, we were just having a casual chat. We were talking about how this match is going to pan out. Now, this was a personal conversation that we guys had. He said, ‘I will beat the living hell out of these people,’ in his proper Delhi language,” Jagrit said.

“He scored a double century in that game. That season, he scored another double century, to go with three more hundreds, and that season, Delhi went on to win to become champions in the Vijay Merchant Trophy. So, you see, that kind of challenge. Imagine the coach has the authority in that age group, but that still did not stop someone like Virat,” he added.

Two years after making his List A debut for Delhi, Virat Kohli earned international recognition when he led India U19 to the World Cup triumph in 2008. The same year, Kohli made his international debut in an ODI match against Sri Lanka, beginning a meteoric rise that would see him become one of the most feared and celebrated batsmen in world cricket.

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Virat Kohli Focuses on ODIs After T20Is and Tests Retirements

Over the past decade and a half, Virat Kohli has been Team India’s batting mainstay across formats, consistently delivering match-winning performances. In 2024, Kohli decided to bid adieu to his T20I career following the Men in Blue’s T20 World Cup triumph, which was his third ICC title. In May 2025, the former India captain retired from Test cricket ahead of the England tour.

After retiring from the Tests and T20Is, Virat Kohli shifted his focus to ODI cricket, intending to extend his illustrious international career till the 2027 World Cup, which will take place in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

Though the veteran batter hasn’t yet officially confirmed his availability for the marquee event, his participation in the ODI series against Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand suggests his intent to remain in India’s ODI World Cup plans. Across three ODI series, Kohli has amassed 616 runs, including 3 centuries and as many fifties, at an average of 88 in 9 matches.

The upcoming IPL season is crucial for Virat Kohli as the BCCI selectors will keep a close watch on his performance, form, and consistency in order to assess his readiness and fitness for India’s ODI squad ahead of the 2027 World Cup.