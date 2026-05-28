In the IPL 2026 Eliminator, Rajasthan Royals defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 47 runs to secure a place in Qualifier 2. The hero of the match was 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who stunned everyone with a blistering 97 off just 29 balls. Jofra Archer’s lethal bowling sealed SRH’s defeat.

In the IPL 2026 Eliminator, Rajasthan Royals pulled off a performance that has completely shaken up the tournament. In a high-voltage match at Mullanpur's New International Cricket Stadium, Rajasthan Royals defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by a massive 47 runs to book their spot in Qualifier 2. The biggest hero of this victory was 15-year-old batsman Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who left the cricketing world stunned with his explosive 97-run innings off just 29 balls.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

When the match began, hardly anyone would have thought that a batsman this young would play so fearlessly on a big stage like the playoffs. But the way Vaibhav Sooryavanshi rained fours and sixes completely destroyed Sunrisers Hyderabad's bowling strategy.

Also Read: IPL: 15-year-old Sooryavanshi breaks Gayle's record for most sixes

RR vs SRH Match Full Result

Match: Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Tournament: IPL 2026 Eliminator

IPL 2026 Eliminator Date: 27 May 2026

27 May 2026 Venue: New International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur

New International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur Result: Rajasthan Royals won by 47 runs

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Unleashes a Storm

Batting first, the Rajasthan Royals scored a massive 243 runs in 20 overs. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi played the biggest innings for the team. He smashed 97 runs off just 29 balls, including 5 fours and 12 huge sixes. His strike rate was an unbelievable 334.48.

The most incredible part is that he fell just 3 runs short of a century. However, he broke several major records during his knock. The fastest fifty in IPL playoff history is now in his name, as he reached his half-century in only 16 balls.

Dhruv Jurel Also Played a Key Role

Apart from Vaibhav, Dhruv Jurel also batted brilliantly. He scored 50 runs off just 21 balls and played a huge part in getting the team's score past 240. Although the other batsmen didn't make much of an impact, the explosive start put Rajasthan in a very strong position.

Jofra Archer Broke SRH's Back in the Powerplay

Chasing a target of 244, Sunrisers Hyderabad had a terrible start. Jofra Archer turned the match in Rajasthan's favour in the opening overs by dismissing dangerous batsmen like Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, and Ishan Kishan.

Archer completely dismantled SRH's top order with his fast bowling. He bowled Travis Head with a 150.4 km/h delivery, which became the most talked-about moment of the match.

Also Read: IPL: Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashes Russell's record

Why Did SRH's Innings Collapse?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad team kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Key players like Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Reddy, and captain Pat Cummins couldn't steady the ship. At a time when the team needed to score quickly, the wickets just kept falling.

The entire SRH team was bowled out for 196 in 19.2 overs, and Rajasthan won the match by 47 runs.

Who Was the Player of the Match?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was named the Player of the Match. He not only played a match-winning innings but also set the record for being the youngest player in IPL history to play such a big knock in a playoff match.

Who Will Rajasthan Face in Qualifier 2?

With this win, the Rajasthan Royals will now face the Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2. Gujarat had lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Qualifier 1. Now, both teams will fight it out in what promises to be a thrilling contest for a ticket to the final.

Why Was This Win So Special?

This victory for the Rajasthan Royals wasn't just about winning one match. It was a win for trusting young players and playing aggressive cricket. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi proved that age is just a number and that self-confidence is the most important factor in performing on a big stage. Cricket fans will remember this IPL 2026 Eliminator match for a long time.