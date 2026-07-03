Luka Modric criticised VAR after Croatia's FIFA World Cup exit, claiming his side was harshly treated with a controversial penalty and a disallowed late equaliser. He argued the technology is applied inconsistently and favours bigger nations.

Luka Modric criticised VAR after Croatia's FIFA World Cup exit to Portugal, claiming his side was harshly treated following a controversial penalty decision and a disallowed late equaliser. He questioned the consistency of officiating and suggested that bigger footballing nations often receive more favourable calls in key moments. Modric reiterated his long-standing concerns about VAR, arguing that the technology is being applied inconsistently across matches. He said it should only intervene in situations involving a clear error, and suggested that Croatia have often been on the wrong end of tight, marginal decisions in key moments.

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Modric on Controversial Penalty

"Yes, we deserved a lot more. Some things didn't go our way. That penalty... If it were the other way around, VAR would never have been included. I said about VAR at the beginning, when it was first introduced, that I didn't like it, " Modric stated, as quoted by Jutarnji as per Goal.com.

"This is not a penalty. Both players are replaying, pushing. [Nikola] Vlasic did not pull it, he held it, and both fell. That is why you cannot judge such a penalty in a match like this. That is why I say it must be used if the mistake is 200 per cent. If you can treat something this way and that, you have no say in it. That annoys me and always works to our detriment," he added.

Disallowed Goal Ends Croatia's Hopes

Portugal sealed qualification when Goncalo Ramos headed them into a 2-1 lead in the fourth minute of stoppage time. However, Croatia believed they had forced extra time nine minutes later when Josko Gvardiol found the back of the net, sparking jubilant celebrations.

The goal was initially awarded as it appeared Matanovic had not made contact with Ivan Perisic's cross before Mario Pasalic became involved in the move. But referee Espen Eskas was called to the pitchside monitor after Connected Ball Technology registered a slight touch from Matanovic, reportedly as minimal as a brush off his hair. According to Goal.com, the contact was not visible in television replays, but it proved decisive. The touch meant Pasalic had received the ball from a teammate while in an offside position before setting up Gvardiol, prompting the goal to be overturned and ending Croatia's hopes of a comeback.