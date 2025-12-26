After his record 190 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Vaibhav Suryavanshi missed Bihar’s next match due to his visit to New Delhi for the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar and will skip the rest to join India U19 World Cup preparatory camps.

Indian batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi had a record-breaking outing in Bihar’s opening match of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025/26 season against Arunachal Pradesh at the JSCA Oval Ground in Ranchi on Wednesday, December 24.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Suryavanshi unleashed his absolute carnage on the weak Arunachal bowling line-up as the 14-year-old played a phenomenal knock of 190 off 84 balls, including 16 fours and 15 sixes, at an astonishing strike rate of 226.19, propelling Bihar to a record total of 574/6 in 50 overs, the highest in the history of List A cricket. Suryavanshi’s innings grabbed the headlines alongside other players, including Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, on the day of centuries.

During his 190-run knock, the young batting sensation shattered multiple records, including the youngest List A centurion, the fourth fastest to score a century in VHT history, fastest player to score 150 in the List A cricket (56 balls), first player to score 150+ with a strike rate of over 20 and joint-fourth most boundaries in a single VHT innings, and other milestones that underlined his extraordinary talent at such a young age.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Misses the 2nd Round of VHT

After a phenomenal performance in Bihar’s opening round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy against Arunachal Pradesh, which etched his name in the history books of records, Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s name was missing from the team’s playing XI for the second Plate match against Manipur at the JSCA International Complex Stadium in Ranchi.

Vaibhav was unavailable for the selection for the second round of the VHT as the young batter had travelled to New Delhi to receive the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (Prime Minister’s National Child Award) from President Droupadi Murmu. According to his childhood coach, Manish Ojha, Vaibha Suryavanshi had to attend the ceremony at 7 AM, and thus, he was not available for the match between Bihar and Manipur.

“Vaibhav won't play today's match because he is in Delhi to attend the Prime Minister's National Children's Award ceremony. He will be honoured at the ceremony. He had to report at 7 AM for the ceremony,” Ojha told Hindustan.

Scroll to load tweet…

Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar is a national recognition bestowed upon Vaibhav Suryavanshi for his exceptional achievements and outstanding contributions to sports at a remarkably young age. Given his rapid rise in world cricket at the age of 14, the national honour highlights his growing stature as one of India’s brightest young talents and a role model to aspiring cricketers across the country.

Vaibhav to Miss Remainder of Vijay Hazare Trophy?

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has not only missed the second round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy but will also miss the remainder of the tournament. According to his coach, Manish Ojha, the young batter will link up with the Indian U19 team for preparatory camps ahead of the U19 World Cup. The camps are likely to be held at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru later this week.

“He will miss the remainder of the Vijay Hazare Trophy because he has to get in sync for the U19 World Cup and hence will link up with the rest of the Indian team for preparatory matches,” Manish Ojha said.

The U19 Men’s World Cup 2026 is scheduled to take place from January 15 to February 6, with 16 teams vying for the prestigious junior title. Team India, under the captaincy of Ayush Mhatre, will quest for the record-extending sixth triumph of the tournament. India are clubbed in Group A alongside Bangladesh, the United States of America (USA), and New Zealand.

The Indian colts will kick start their title quest against the USA at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on the opening day of the sixteenth edition of the U19 Men’s World Cup. After losing the Asia Cup final to Pakistan, the India U19 side will be eager to redeem themselves.