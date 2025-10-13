Following a sensational debut IPL season and impressive youth tours, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been named Bihar’s vice-captain for the upcoming Ranji Trophy, becoming the youngest player ever to hold a leadership role in the tournament.

The 14-year-old batting sensation from Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been making waves with his impressive performance in age-group cricket, including the recently concluded Youth ODI and Test series against Australia. The rise of Vaibhav began when he shot to fame following his record-breaking century in the Rajasthan Royals’ clash against the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

After his impressive performance in his debut IPL season, where he amassed 252 runs, including a century and a fifty, at an average of 36.00 and an astounding strike rate of 206.55, Vaibhav Suryvanshi carried on his form into the Youth ODI series against England in June this year, where he emerged as the top run-getter with 355 runs, including a century and a fifty, at an average of 71.00 and a strike rate of 174.01 in 5 matches.

In the first Youth Test against Australia in Brisbane, the 14-year-old hammered an explosive 113 off just 86 balls, turning heads with his fearless strokeplay and further cementing his reputation as a generational talent.

Big Reward for Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s impressive performance in the IPL and the tour of England and Australia has earned him a well-deserved promotion as Bihar’s vice-captain for the upcoming Ranji Trophy season. This was confirmed when the Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) announced the squad for the first two rounds of the Ranji Trophy 2025/26, with Sakibul Gani leading the side.

As per the report by ESPN Cricinfo, Vaibhav’s appointment as Bihar vice-captain just two days before the start of the Ranji Trophy season, after the BCA had to immediately appoint a selector to join the two-member selection panel on an ad-hoc basis following the order from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The association has been directed to appoint a five-member selection committee at the earliest.

Scroll to load tweet…

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s appointment as the Bihar vice-captain marks a historic moment as he becomes the youngest player to hold the leadership role in the Ranji Trophy. His rapid rise through the ranks at just the age of 14 not only reflects his extraordinary talent and maturity, but also Bihar Cricket’s focus on nurturing young and homegrown talent for the future.

After having a disappointing season in Ranji Trophy 2024/25, Bihar will look to turn the tables around as they will begin their quest for the maiden title of the prestigious red-ball domestic tournament in their opening Plate Group match against Arunachal Pradesh at Moin-ul-Haq Stadium in Patna.

The rise of Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Vaibhav Suryavanshi first caught the attention of the Indian cricket fraternity when he slammed a 58-ball century for India A against Australia A in a four-day match. Thereafter, the youngster had an impressive outing in the U19 Asia Cup last year, where he amassed 176 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 44.00 in five matches.

In January last year, Vaibav made his senior team debut for Bihar in the Ranji Trophy match against Mumbai, becoming the youngest player to feature in the prestigious domestic tournament. However, the youngster’s name first grabbed national attention when he was acquired by the Rajasthan Royals for INR 1.1 crore at the IPL 2025 Auction last year, making him one of the youngest and most talked-about signings in IPL history.

The Royals’ investment paid off handsomely as the youngster impressed the cricketing world with his fearless strokeplay, maturity beyond his years, and ability to perform under pressure. He carried these same traits into the tours of England and Australia, which ultimately earned him recognition and leadership responsibilities at the domestic level with Bihar.

In first-class cricket, Vaibhav Suryavanshi has scored 100 runs at an average of 10 in five matches. Given his current form, Vaibhav is likely to have a breakthrough Ranji Trophy season.