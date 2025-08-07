14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi gears up for the Australia tour after a stellar England U19 series. His explosive net session nearly hit a camera crew, showcasing the fearless batting that’s made waves in IPL 2025 and international youth cricket.

India U19 and Rajasthan Royals (RR) batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi returned to practice as he begins his preparation for the upcoming Australia tour, which will begin on September 21. The tour will begin with a three-match Youth ODI series, followed by two Test matches, with the first match starting on September 30.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi was part of India’s recently concluded U19 tour of England, where he impressed with his explosive batting performances in the Youth ODI series. The 14-year-old cricketer from Bihar amassed 355 runs, including a century and a fifty, at an average of 71.00 in 5 matches and was the highest run-getter of the series.

Suryavanshi carried on his blistering form from IPL 2025, where he impressed the selectors and fans alike with his fearless strokeplay and aggregated 252 runs, including a record-breaking 101 against the Gujarat Titans, at an average of 36.00 and an impressive strike rate of 206.55 in seven matches.

Shot that almost sends the camera crew to hospital

After an impressive India U19 tour of England, Vaibhav Suryavanshi has begun to prepare for the Australia tour. Either in the nets or on the ground, Suryavanshi has a habit of unleashing ferocious shots that leave bowlers ducking and onlookers stunned.

However, this time, Vaibhav almost sent the camera crew to the hospital with his powerful shot. In a video posted by Rajasthan Royals on its X handle (formerly Twitter), the 14-year-old can be seen batting in the nets with a GoPro camera fitted on his helmet to capture the batter’s eye-view of his practice session.

But, during one of his trademark power hits, the ball almost hit the camera crew standing in front of the nets near the non-striker’s end. Suryavanshi can be heard saying, ‘Sorry, Sorry’.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been quite a power-hitter, which can be evidenced by his performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 and the Youth ODI series against England. Suryavanshu’s ability to play fearlessly without any pressure and wearing confidence up his sleeve makes him one of the most exciting young talents to watch, with many touting him as India’s next star in the making.

Can Vaibhav Suryavanshi be fast-tracked into the India squad?

Vaibhav Suryavanshi is currently at the early stages of his cricketing journey, but his maturity, explosive batting, and consistency at such a young age have already sparked conversations about his potential to get fast-tracked into the India team, especially the T20I squad.

However, former India captain and head coach Ravi Shastri believes that Suryavanshi can make it to the India squad early if he performs well in first-class cricket, especially Ranji Trophy.

“He will play First-Class cricket, but that’s what the IPL does. It gives you that platform. The whole country sees you. And you catch the imagination of everyone," Shastri said during the commentary for the Edgbaston Test.

"It will fast-track him if he goes and plays First-Class cricket, goes and gets a couple of hundreds in his first couple of seasons," he added.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi made his first–class debut for Bihar in a Ranji Trophy match against Mumbai in Patna, scoring 19 and 12 in both innings. He was the youngest player to feature in India’s prestigious tournament. In his first-class career, Suryavanshi could score 100 runs at an average of 10 in five matches.