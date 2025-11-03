Australia’s Travis Head will skip the final two T20Is to prepare for the Ashes, opting to play in the Sheffield Shield for South Australia. Several stars, including Josh Hazlewood and Cameron Green, are also returning to red-ball cricket.

Carrara [Australia], November 3 (ANI): Australia swashbuckler Travis Head will remain unavailable for the final two matches of the five-match series to prepare for the Ashes, scheduled to begin on November 21, by representing South Australia in the Sheffield Shield. The 31-year-old southpaw will be available for South Australia's fixture against Tasmania in Hobart next week. The contest will mark Head's first first-class match since the tour of the West Indies in July this year.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Head's form in the white-ball format has been dwindling over the last month. After notching 142 against South Africa in August, the belligerent top-order star has a best score of 31 in eight innings across T20Is and ODIs.

The experienced star will be a crucial cog in Australia's Test line-up against their arch-rival England while featuring at number five. According to ESPNcricinfo, the decision was largely left to Head on whether he wanted to contest in a four-day game before the highly anticipated series.

Hazlewood, Green, and Smith Back to Domestic Action

Following his departure, Head became the latest player to leave Australia's T20I squad after Josh Hazlewood, who left the team after the second game. Hazlewood will spearhead New South Wales' bowling attack, which will also comprise seasoned spinner Nathan Lyon, against Victoria.

Sean Abbott is available for New South Wales after the conclusion of the Hobart fixture. Australia's talismanic batter Steven Smith will play the second of his two matches after registering 118 against Queensland at the Gabba.

Veteran speedster Scott Boland is expected to be available for his third Shield appearance of the season after being rested for Victoria's clash against Tasmania in Melbourne.

All-rounder Cameron Green will represent Western Australia against Queensland and is expected to return to his bowling duties for the first time since the opening game of the season.

India’s Kuldeep Yadav Released for India A Duties

Meanwhile, India has released left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav before the last two T20Is to allow him to participate in the India A series against South Africa A at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru for the second four-day Test match.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)