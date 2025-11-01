Following a 3-0 ODI whitewash to New Zealand, England's coach Brendon McCullum admitted the team's ODI performance is 'not up to scratch' but brushed off any concerns for the upcoming Ashes, confident in their Test match approach.

Details of ODI struggles

Failing to cross the 250-run mark in each of these three ODIs, England registered one of their worst ODI series outings in a while, going down three-nil to New Zealand. This continues their shambolic run in the format, which started with the horrific ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 title defence, during which they could win only three of their nine matches. Since then, they have lost six out of seven ODI series and won just eight out of 26 matches in the format. During these three ODIs, England lost 11 wickets in the powerplay, compared to just four by the Kiwis, and were bowled out in all the matches. Their innings in the final ODIs were the longest, as they lasted 40.2 overs before being bundled out for 222 runs.

McCullum: 'Not up to scratch'

Speaking after the match, McCullum spoke on the team's failure to maintain the right tempo on challenging wickets, be it pace or spin-friendly.

"I think when we are confronted with good, flat wickets, we're a very, very good cricket team. I think we play a high-octane style of cricket, and those conditions suit us. When the wickets have a little bit in them and they're a bit more challenging, whether that be spin, seam or swing, we probably cannot quite adapt our tempo quickly enough," he said as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

"We have got some talented players but, unfortunately, our performances at the moment in this form of the game are not quite up to scratch and we need to rectify that," he added.

England's top-order managed just 84 runs in this series, the lowest tally in a ODI series in the format's history. In the top six, only Harry Brook, Joe Root and Jos Buttler made a score of 20 or more across three matches, with Brook slamming a one-man-army effort of 135 during the first ODI, during which his side could make just 223 runs, saved by a valuable 46 from all-rounder Jamie Overton.

Ashes confidence remains despite ODI woes

McCullum does not feel that it is a concern ahead of the first Perth Ashes Test from November 21, where the Aussies are expected to serve similar wickets. The head coach feels his side has been able to adapt well to different conditions in Tests.

"I like to separate it," McCullum said. "I think in T20 cricket we are going really well and in Test cricket we have a pretty decent idea of where we are at - and I think we have performed reasonably well, albeit we have a huge challenge ahead of us," he added.

"One-day cricket is clearly the area we need to improve, and my comments are more directed at one-day cricket. I think when we do come across the trickier conditions in Australia and Test cricket, we have a pretty good understanding of how we are going to go about it. It does not guarantee us anything but it gives us a level of confidence going into that series," he added.

Players 'better for the run'

The coach also backs that the stars like Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett and Root will be "better for the run" after getting some games under their belt ahead of the Ashes.

"They have marked centre a few times and gone through the process, and I am sure they will be better for it. With the prep that we have had with the other Test guys who have been here for a while too, we will have no excuses come Australia," he concluded.