Ravichandran Ashwin and his team, Dindigul Dragons, were accused of ball tampering in the Tamil Nadu Premier League. Following a review, the TNPL found no evidence to support the claims made by Siechem Madurai Panthers.

Former India legendary spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been cleared of ball-tampering charges in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) after allegations were made by Siechem Madurai Panthers against him and his team, Dindigul Dragons (DD), according to ESPNcricinfo.

The Madurai franchise had accused DD of tampering with the ball by using towels treated with chemicals during their game in Salem in the ongoing TNPL on June 14.

SMP coach accuses DD of using ‘foreign substances’ to tamper with the ball

Siechem Madurai Panthers coach Shijit Chandran said in the complaint, originally addressed to franchise CEO Pooja Damodaran and then sent to the TNPL.

"The ball's condition deteriorated rapidly during our innings, affecting our batsmen's performance. You can hear the sound of every shot our batters played after the powerplay, which were as if they were hitting hard stone instead of a cricket ball," Shijit Chandran said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"We are of the view that the Dindigul Dragons team used foreign substances to alter the ball's condition, including using special towels with pre-applied roughening agent, which is unacceptable and against the spirit of the game, and amounts to cheating," he added.

No evidence of ball tampering

After a detailed review of the matter, TNPL CEO Prasanna Kannan said no evidence of ball-tampering had been found. "The towels in question were TNCA-issued and equally available to both teams. The Playing Control Team - including umpires and the match referee - maintained full oversight of the ball throughout the match. No concerns were raised during play, and no verifiable evidence has been provided. The claims appear speculative and post-facto in nature."

"Should the franchise possess credible and verifiable evidence, they may submit a formal request for an Independent Commission of Enquiry by 3 PM on 17th June, along with supporting material (video, photographic, or testimonial)," he added.

Dragons had eased past Madurai in Salem on Saturday, with openers Ashwin and Shivam Singh helping them chase 151 in less than 13 overs for their second win in TNPL 2025. Ashwin's Dindigul are the defending champion, having won their first title last season.