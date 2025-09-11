Sachin Tendulkar has denied reports suggesting he's being considered for the BCCI presidency. The legendary cricketer clarified through a statement, putting an end to speculation surrounding his potential involvement in the upcoming BCCI elections.

Former India captain and batting legend Sachin Tendulkar broke his silence on the reports of him being the next president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The BCCI will hold the Annual General Meeting to elect the new office-bearers, including the president, on September 28.

BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla is currently serving as the acting chief of the board after Roger Binny stepped down from the post upon reaching the BCCI’s age limit of 70 years, paving the way for the election of a new president. According to the Supreme Court-approved BCCI Constitution, any office bearer cannot hold a position beyond the age of 70, making it mandatory for Binny to resign from the top post.

Ahead of the crucial BCCI elections, reports emerged that a record-breaking ‘Top cricketer’ is set to take over the reins of the board as its president, sparking excitement and intense debate across the Indian cricketing community.

Is Tendulkar running for the BCCI presidency?

After the reports suggested a record-breaking cricketer to succeed Roger Binny as the BCCI president, many speculated that it would be Sachin Tendulkar, since he has a plethora of records under his belt. There was excitement among the fans who were eager to see Master Blaster taking the top post at the world’s richest cricket board.

Days after the speculations about his running for the post of BCCI president. Tendulkar broke his silence on the matter. In a statement released by SRT Sports Management Pvt Ltd on LinkedIn, it has been ‘categorically’ denied that the legendary batter has been nominated for the post of president at BCCI and urged to refrain from spreading ‘unfounded’ speculations.

“It has come to our attention that certain reports and rumours have been circulating regarding Mr. Sachin Tendulkar being considered, or nominated, for the position of President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)," the statement reads

“We wish to categorically state that no such development has taken place. We urge all concerned to refrain from giving credence to unfounded speculations," it added.

Sachin Tendulkar is one of the greatest batters to have ever graced the game of cricket. Having made his debut for India against Pakistan in 1989, Tendulkar went on to become one of the legends of the game, amassing 34357 and recording 100 centuries in international cricket. After retiring from his illustrious career in 2013, the legendary batter has not held any position at the BCCI or the Mumbai Cricket Association.

Who will become the next BCCI president?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not yet announced the nominations for the upcoming elections, leaving fans speculating about who will succeed Roger Binny as the new president. Binny was the first World Cup-winner to become the BCCI president, when he was elected to the post in 2022, succeeding Sourav Ganguly.

Since Tendulkar denied the speculations of him running for the post of president, attention has now shifted to other potential candidates, with cricket administrators and former cricketers being closely watched ahead of September 28.

As per the reports, Devajit Saikia is set to retain his post as BCCI secretary. Saikia succeeded Jay Shah, who assumed the role of International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman earlier this year. Other officials expected to stay in their roles include Rohan Gauns Desai, chosen as joint secretary in March, and Prabhtej Bhatia, elected treasurer in January along with Saikia.