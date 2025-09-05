Hardik and Krunal Pandya have supported coach Jitendra Singh with INR 70–80 lakh over the years, helping with weddings and cars, as they rose from humble beginnings in Baroda to IPL and India stardom.

The Pandya brothers, Hardik and Krunal, are undoubtedly among India’s best all-rounders and, at times, fierce competitors on the field, especially during the Indian Premier League when they were playing for their respective teams. Their journey to the top was never easy one, an easy one, starting from humble beginnings in Baroda and playing local matches for their school and neighborhood clubs.

Hardik and Krunal Pandya have earned success over the years by breaking through the Indian team with their performance in the IPL, impressing selectors with their impressive batting, handy bowling, and fearless attitude. Even after achieving their success, the Pandya brothers have always remained humble.

Hardik and Krunal Pandya have not forgotten their roots or where they come from, especially their childhood coach, Jitendra Singh, who nurtured and groomed them from a young age at Kiran More Academy in Baroda. Even at the height of success, the Pandya brothers continue to value and support their childhood coach by offering financial support and other assistance.

Pandya brothers giving back to their coach

Hardik and Krunal Pandya have consistently made it to the point to acknowledged their childhood coach’s role in their cricketing success. Speaking to Times of India (TOI) on the occasion of Teachers’ Day, Jitendra Singh revealed that Pandya's brothers transferred INR 20 lakhs to him to purchase a car for his second sister’s wedding in February last year, as they consider her like their own sister.

“Hardik and Krunal ensured that my first sister's wedding took place smoothly in 2018, stepping up with monetary assistance. Not only this, they also transferred Rs 20 lakh for purchasing a car, along with other gifts, during my second sister's marriage in February 2024," Jitendra told TOI.

“Hardik said, ‘Your sister is my sister. Just let me know whenever the wedding gets fixed. Don't worry. Just ensure that all things go well’, taking care of all the requirements,” he further revealed.

Hardik Pandya began his IPL journey with the Mumbai Indians in 2015, and since then, he has never looked back, emerging as one of the most explosive all-rounders, playing a pivotal role for the Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans, and Team India with his powerful hitting, versatile bowling, and fearless leadership.

Krunal Pandya made his IPL debut with the Mumbai Indians in 2016, and over the years, he has established himself as a reliable all-rounder, contributing crucial runs, economical bowling, and sharp fielding for both his IPL teams and the Indian national side.

Hardik’s way of acknowledging his coach’s contribution

Jitendra Singh further revealed that Hardik Pandya sent him money to purchase a car after returning from India’s tour of Australia in 2016, as the all-rounder did not want to suffer any accident while driving the bike.

“Hardik further gifted me a car, which cost Rs 5-6 lakh after returning from India's 2015-16 tour of Australia, which marked his first appearance with the national team, despite not being financially strong. I was caught by surprise and wasn't agreeable initially. Even Krunal attempted to convince me,” Pandya brothers’ coach said.

“However, I eventually relented after Hardik said, 'We are giving you a car for your safety. You shouldn't suffer an accident while driving a bike. That was his way of acknowledging a coach who'd always been there when needed," he added.

Hardik and Krunal Pandya trained under coach Jitendra Singh at Kiran More Academy, owned by former Indian wicketkeeper-batter. Even after achieving success, the Pandya brothers’ bond with Jitendra Singh has remained personal, treating him like their own coach and mentor,

70-80 lakh financial assistance by Pandya brothers

The Pandya brothers’ acknowledgement of Jitendra Singh’s contribution to their success went beyond words, as they provided a total financial assistance of INR 70-80 lakh, including a car worth 18 lakh gifted by Krunal Pandya after he won the IPL 2025 with Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

“Hardik and Krunal helped me financially after MI won the IPL in 2017 and 2019. Krunal also transferred Rs 18 lakhs to purchase a car after RCB won IPL 2025. The overall financial assistance received from the Pandya brothers has been nearly Rs 70-80 lakhs,” Jitendra said.

“Their gestures definitely mean a lot considering I hail from a lower middle-class familial background," he added.

Hardik and Krunal Pandya’s relationship with Jitendra Singh goes beyond that of a player and coach, it is built on trust, deep respect, and a lifelong bond, with the brothers continually supporting him and valuing him as family.