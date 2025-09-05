Hardik Pandya's new blonde hairstyle has ignited social media ahead of the Asia Cup 2025. Fans and netizens react with memes and comments as India prepares to defend its title.

Ahead of the Asia Cup 2025, Team India star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has set the internet buzzing with his new hairstyle on Friday, September 5. The Men in Blue will kick off their Asia Cup title against the hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE), in the group stage at the Dubai International Stadium on September 10, Wednesday.

Team India is clubbed in Group A alongside the hosts UAE, arch-rivals Pakistan, and Oman, with Hardik Pandya and his teammates aiming to start their campaign on a high note against the UAE before facing Pakistan and Oman further in the group stage. The Men in Blue are reigning Asian Champions, having the clinched clinched the title in the 50-over format in 2023, and will be looking to defend the crown.

Team India, to be led by T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav, will look to start their Asia Cup 2025 campaign strongly and defend their title.

Hardik Pandya’s new hairstyle

As Team India gears up for their Asia Cup title defence, all-rounder Hardik Pandya had a makeover, opting for short hair. Apart from keeping the short hair, the star all-rounder decided to go blonde.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Hardik Pandya shared a few pictures of his ‘blonde’ hairstyle, and wrote, “New me !”

Hardik Pandya is not only a skilled all-rounder but also a style icon known for his bold looks and confident persona both on and off the field. Over the last several years, the Baroda cricketer has tried different hairstyles that have often caught the attention of the fans and netizens. During the IPL 2024, Pandya sported a distinctive long hairstyle, alongside a fuller beard and mustache, embodying a retro aesthetic.

During the West Indies tour in 2017, the all-rounder sported a distinctive hairstyle with one side completely shaved off, which instantly became a talking point among fans and showcased his penchant for experimenting with bold looks.

Hardik’s blonde hairstyle sets the internet buzzing

As soon as Hardik Pandya posted a few pictures of his new hairstyle on his Instagram handle, fans took to social media in a frenzy by sharing his photos of the blonde look, commenting on his style, and creating memes celebrating his bold transformation.

Fans took to their X handle (formerly Twitter) and flooded the platform with reactions and memes, expressing their excitement over the all-rounder’s striking new blonde hairstyle, while others took dig at his bold look, playfully debating whether it suits him or not.

Hardik Pandya has been one of the most instrumental players in the success of Team India over the past few years, winning the T20 World Cup 2024 and Champions Trophy 2025. The upcoming Asia Cup 2025 is another crucial opportunity for him to showcase his all-around abilities and help India defend their title.

Hardik Pandya has been in impressive form in T20Is since 2024, amassing 464 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 38.66, and picking 21 wickets at an average of 25.47 in 22 matches, making him a key all-rounder for Team India heading into the Asia Cup 2025.