Team India’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign has been hit as opener Abhishek Sharma is hospitalised with a stomach infection. He is doubtful for the Namibia match, and a cloud hangs over his availability for the Pakistan clash.

Ahead of Team India’s T20 World Cup 2026 match against Namibia, the Men in Blue have been dealt a setback as marauding opener Abhishek Sharma has fallen sick following a stomach upset, which has raised concerns over his immediate availability for the remainder of the marquee event.

Abhishek featured in India’s opening match against the USA at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, where he was dismissed for a golden duck and did not field during the visitors' 162-run chase. After a three-day break, the India squad resumed their training ahead of the Namibia match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, but the southpaw was not part of the training drills.

Abhishek Sharma attended the dinner at Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir’s residence in New Delhi on Monday, February 9. However, the left-handed opener, who is currently the World No.1 T20I batter, did not participate in the Men in Blue’s training session ahead of the Namibia clash.

Abhishek Sharma Hospitalised with Stomach Infection

Abhishek Sharma’s stomach infection reportedly worsened overnight, forcing the team management to admit him to the local hospital in New Delhi on Tuesday, where he is currently undergoing treatment and observation.

According to a report by Press Trust of India (PTI), a source close to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) stated that some tests are expected to be conducted on Abhishek to understand the issue, adding that his participation in the Namibia clash remains doubtful.

"Abhishek has been admitted to a private hospital in Delhi due to a stomach infection. Some tests are being done to ascertain the problem. It is still not clear whether he will be discharged today. But the match against Namibia looks doubtful as of now,” the BCCI source told the PTI.

Since Abhishek Sharma is unlikely to participate in India’s second Group A match against Namibia, out-of-form Sanju Samson is expected to make his World Cup debut by opening the innings alongside Ishan Kishan.

Will Abhishek Regain his Fitness Before IND vs PAK Clash?

The much-anticipated clash of the T20 World Cup 2026 will take place on February 15 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The uncertainty looms over Abhishek Sharma’s participation in the marquee fixture at the moment, as the stomach infection has forced him to remain under medical supervision, with the team management closely monitoring his recovery ahead of the high-voltage encounter.

There is no official confirmation yet by the Team India management about Abhishek Sharma’s availability for the clash against Pakistan, as the southpaw remains under medical observation due to a stomach infection, the cause of which is yet to be fully determined, with further test results awaited before a final decision can be made.

Team India management is expected to take a final call on Abhishek Sharma’s availability for the marquee fixture against Pakistan closer to match day, depending on his recovery and medical clearance.

Why Abhishek Sharma is Crucial for Pakistan Clash?

Abhishek Sharma has been a standout batter for Team India last year, amassing 859 runs, including a century and 5 fifties, at an average of 42.95 and a strike rate of 193.46 in 41 matches. The southpaw is a powerplay dominator, who can take the attack to the opposition from the very first over and provide India with explosive starts.

Abhishek met Pakistan thrice, including the final, at the Asia Cup 2025, and amassed 110 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 36.66 and a strike rate of 189.65 in three matches. This highlights his ability to rise to the occasion in the high-pressure encounters and counter Pakistan’s bowling attack with fearless intent.

Abhishek Sharma’s attacking style of batting and fearless approach have posed a threat to opposition bowlers over the past couple of years, especial;y during the powerplay, where he often dismantles the pace attacks and shifts the momentum in favour of Team India in the first six overs of the innings.

Therefore, Abhishek Sharma’s availability for the Pakistan clash is far more crucial than it appears on paper, as his presence at the top could dictate the tempo of India’s innings and put immediate pressure on their arch-rivals.