Team India prepares for the much-anticipated clash of the T20 World Cup 2026 against Pakistan at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, February 15. However, the Men in Blue are aware of Usman Tariq’s unconventional stop-start spin bowling with a straight arm, for which the Pakistan spinner has often been accused of ‘chucking’.

Though India skipper Suryakumar Yadav downplayed the threat of Usman Tariq’s unconventional bowling style, stating, “There will be some questions that will be out of syllabus. We won’t skip that. Usman is unique, and we will not surrender to him. We have been practicing for him."

This highlights Team India’s intent to stay prepared and adaptable against unusual challenges rather than getting caught off guard. As the Men in Blue take on Pakistan in the marquee fixture of the T2 World Cup 2026, let’s take a look at how India batters can counter Usman Tariq’s stop-start spin.