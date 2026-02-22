Zimbabwe made history by qualifying for the T20 WC 2026 Super 8 after an unbeaten group stage, including wins over Australia and Sri Lanka. Their passionate Brass Band fans are now seeking financial support to travel to India and cheer them on.

Zimbabwe have had a dream campaign in the T20 World Cup 2026 as the Sikandar Raza-led side moved past the group stage, qualifying for the Super 8 of the tournament. For the first time in seven attempts, Zimbabwe went beyond the group stage at the T20 World Cup, marking a new chapter in their cricket history.

Zimbabwe finished Group B as the toppers with three wins and a defeat, accumulating six points and having a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +1.506. ‘The Chevrons’ pulled off two stunning upsets by defeating Australia and Sri Lanka, the co-host of the marquee event, in the group stage, solidifying their place in the Super 8s with an unbeaten campaign.

Zimbabwe’s qualification to the Super 8 was confirmed after their penultimate group stage match against Ireland was washed out due to rain. The Sikandar Raza-led side has been clubbed in Group 1 alongside India, the West Indies, and Pakistan in the Super 8 and will begin their first match against the West Indies at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, February 23.

Zimbabwe Fans Seek Support

After playing an entire group stage of the tournament in Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe have headed to India, where they play Super 8 matches. However, the fans of ‘The Chevrons’, who have been passionately supporting the team, are now seeking financial support to follow them to India and cheer them on in the Super 8.

Having seemingly booked only for group stage matches in Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe’s Brass Band fan group is now appealing for assistance to extend their trip to India. Paul Mungofa, the leader of the Brass Band, has sought support from local businessmen and prominent individuals to fund their travel to India to support ‘The Chevrons’.

“I appeal to Zimbabweans, imagine if our local brass band and the Castle Corner supporters were given the same platform at this World Cup — what an incredible sight that would be,” Mungofa said as quoted by NewsDay.

“I urge local businessmen to support our team, just like they do for football. Let’s ferry prominent supporters to the games and create an electrifying environment for our boys.

“Our Brass Band and Castle Corner supporters can make a huge difference — let’s make some noise and bring it home,” he added.

Zimbabwe going beyond the group stage of the T20 World Cup 2026 was the least expected as was least expected as they had missed the previous edition and were considered underdogs. However, their strong performances in Group B, including wins over Australia and Sri Lanka, saw them qualify for the Super 8 unbeaten.

‘We’re Grateful For Their Passion’

Zimbabwe captain and star all-rounder Sikandar Raza acknowledged the passion and support of the Brass Band and Castle Corner for their unwavering energy throughout the group stage of the tournament.

“They’ve done it out of their own pockets, travelling thousands of miles to support us,” Raza said as quoted by NewsDay.

“We’re grateful for their passion,” he added.

Zimbabwe will aim for their maiden T20 World Cup semifinal qualification as they take on India, West Indies, and Pakistan in the Super 8 stage, hoping to build on their historic group stage performance and the unwavering support of their fans.