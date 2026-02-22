Top athletes Rupinder Pal Singh and Rohit Tokas lauded India's successful bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, calling it a massive step towards fulfilling the dream of staging the 2036 Summer Olympics, made possible by government efforts.

Athletes Hail India's 2030 Commonwealth Games Bid

Highlighting India's rapid strides towards becoming a sports powerhouse, top athletes, Rupinder Pal Singh and Rohit Tokas, expressed deep appreciation for the country's successful award of hosting the Commonwealth Games in 2030 after a long gap of 20 years, according to a statement from Sports Authority of India (SAI). Rupinder Pal Singh, who was part of the Indian hockey team that won an Olympic bronze medal after a gap of 40 years in Tokyo 2020, said the massive push by the Government of India and collective efforts put in by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS), the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and National Sports Federations (NSFs) have helped the nation win the hosting rights of the multi-discipline event and it will act as a catalyst in fulfilling our Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of the country staging the Summer Olympics in 2036.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"The Commonwealth Games will be happening in India after a gap of 20 years, which is big news for all Indian sportspersons. This was made possible only due to the combined efforts put in by the Modi government, the Sports Ministry, the IOA and national federations. I had not made my international debut when India staged the CWG back in 2010, and for the players who will get a chance to compete and win medals in front of their home fans is the most memorable opportunity they can ask for. Last time, we also clinched 100 medals in Delhi CWG, and I am confident that we will produce a similar performance in 2030," Rupinder Pal Singh told SAI Media after leading a large group of cyclists as part of the Fit India Sundays on Cycle here at the Indira Gandhi Stadium.

"Hockey and shooting were dropped from the Commonwealth Games fold since the Birmingham edition, where India has clinched a bagful of medals historically. So, I think those disciplines will make a return in 2030, which will motivate our players further. In all, it is such pleasant news for all Indian sportspersons," he added.

Fit India Movement Gains Momentum

The 62nd edition of the cycling movement was organised at more than 1000 locations across the subcontinent in collaboration with the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), coinciding with their celebration of 75 years of service and social security. Rupinder was joined by Ashok Kumar Singh (IAS), Director General, ESIC, Mayank Srivastava (IPS), Deputy Director General, Khelo India, apart from Fit India champions Tanvee Tutlani and Atul Jindal.

Highlighting the benefits of adopting an active lifestyle, Rupinder said, "I was happy to see more than 500 people cycle with me today at the IG Stadium. Fit India movement's main objective is to encourage citizens to dedicate at least 30 mins to 1 hour to their personal fitness, which is very important when we see a surge in lifestyle-related diseases. I would urge everyone to make fitness part of their daily lives, do some fitness activity or the other to keep themselves healthy. I would also like to congratulate ESIC for completing 75 years of outstanding service."

Rohit Tokas on Infrastructure and Inspiration

Rohit Tokas, who won the bronze medal in boxing at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, said that hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games will give a huge impetus to the development of sports infrastructure and encourage more youngsters to take up sports as a career. "It is very motivating for us athletes that the Commonwealth Games are coming to India four years later. Playing in front of the home crowd and all of them cheering for you when you are competing is an experience of a lifetime for any sportsperson. It's a goosebump moment. Boxers have performed consistently well in the Commonwealth Games, and I am sure we will put in a better performance in 2030 in Gujarat. Also, when a country gets to host an event of this stature, sports infrastructure gets developed, as we saw during the Delhi 2010 edition. That inspires more youngsters to take up sports," Rohit Tokas told SAI Media.

"Participating in the Fit India Sundays on Cycle has been a fantastic experience for me, especially the environment and the energy of the place with so many people taking part in yoga, Zumba and rope skipping. I would like to tell everyone that they should follow the discipline of athletes and make fitness an integral part of their lives. If they can't go out, do yoga or Zumba at home," he added.

Initiated by the Sports Minister Mandaviya in December 2024, Fit India Sundays on Cycle promotes fitness, environmental consciousness and sustainable mobility. The initiative has evolved into a nationwide jan andolan, witnessing participation of over 25 lakh citizens across more than 2 lakh locations.

Fit India Sundays on Cycle is organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), Yogasana Bharat, Raahgiri Foundation, MY Bikes, Ropeskipping team and MY Bharat. The cycling drive is conducted simultaneously across all States and Union Territories, including SAI Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs), SAI Training Centres (STCs), Khelo India State Centres of Excellence (KISCEs) and Khelo India Centres (KICs). (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)