Ahead of their T20 WC 2026 opener against India, the USA team was seen enjoying Mumbai’s famous street food, pani puri. With nine Indian-origin players, they’re training in Mumbai after securing direct qualification via the 2024 Super 8 stage.

The United States of America (USA) players spotted feasting on pani puri ahead of their opening match of the T20 World Cup 2026 against Team India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, February 7. Monank Patel-led the USA squad arrived in Mumbai on Sunday, February 1, ahead of the marquee event.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The USA was the first to land in India before other competing teams to begin preparations and acclimatise to the conditions ahead of their opener against the hosts and defending champions India. The United States, which made its ICC tournament debut in the last edition of the T20 World Cup, has been clubbed in Group A alongside India, Pakistan, Namibia, and the Netherlands.

The USA squad has nine Indian origin players, including their skipper Monank Patel, Saurabh Netravalkar, Harmeet Singh, Milind Kumar, Shubham Ranjane, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Saiteja Mukkamalla, vice-captain Jasdeep Singh, and Nosthush Kenjige, any of whom have strong roots in Indian cricketing circuits and familiarity with local conditions.

USA Players’ Pani Puri Amid Training Session

With just less than a week left for the T20 World Cup 2026, the USA squad has been training in Navi Mumbai before their opening match against Team India at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. However, the playersdecided to take some time off from their training schedule and were spotted enjoying Mumbai’s iconic street food, Pani Puri.

In a video that went viral on social media, USA players were laughing and relishing Pani Puri together, soaking in local flavours and Mumbai’s vibrant street food. With a few players are of Indian origin, the moment reflected their familiarity with Indian culture ahead of the clash against Team India.

However, the American players were seen enjoying relishing Mumbai’s iconic street food, while highlighting the team’s relaxed and upbeat mood ahead of the tournament opener against the defending champions at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Scroll to load tweet…

Pani Puri is a popular Indian street food made out of hollow, crispy puris filled with spicy water, tamarind, potatoes, chutney, and chickpeas, widely enjoyed across the country. The dish is quite famous in Mumbai and is a staple of the city’s street food culture, often enjoyed across local markets and roadside stalls.

The USA players relishing on pani puri, also known as golgappa or puchka in different parts of India, added a light-hearted cultural touch ahead of the tournament opener.

How Did USA Players Qualify for the T20 World Cup 2026?

The United States of America (USA) earned a direct qualification to the upcoming edition of the T20 World Cup after finishing as one of the eight teams to reach the Super 8 stage of the 2024 T20 World Cup, securing automatic entry without needing to play qualifiers.

The USA, led by Aaron Jones, had a memorable debut at an ICC tournament, as they pulled off a stunning upset by defeating Pakistan by winning a thrilling Super Over in the Group Stage, a historic upset that saw both sides tie at 159 before the USA prevailed in the tie‑breaker. The USA finished in Group A with victories over Pakistan and Canada, and a defeat to Team India, and accumulated five points to qualify for the Super 8.

However, the USA failed to win any of the three matches against the West Indies, South Africa, and England, finishing the Super 8 stage without a victory and ending their tournament run in 2024. However, the team managed to secure a spot for the direct qualification to the T20 World Cup 2026.

In the upcoming edition of the tournament, the USA will look to build on their debut performance, aiming for a strong showing in Group A, and challenge established teams like India and Pakistan.