The much-anticipated T20 World Cup 2026 clash between Team India and Pakistan is hanging in the balance after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) stands firm on the government’s directive of not facing India at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 15.

On Sunday, the Government of Pakistan officially confirmed the national team’s participation in the marquee event, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, but made clear that Salman Ali Agha would not take the field against the Men in Blue on February 15. Pakistan’s stance is more political than cricketing concern, as it has aligned with a show of solidarity with Bangladesh, which was removed from the tournament after refusing to play matches in India.

The PCB might face ICC sanctions and several financial implications, including penalties and freezing of the annual share of revenue from the world governing body of cricket, but the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Team India have little reason to be concerned.

On that note, let’s take a look at why the BCCI and India should not panic over Pakistan’s boycott.