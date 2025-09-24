The ICC suspended USA Cricket over repeated governance failures, but the national team will still play in the T20 World Cup and LA 2028 Olympics under ICC oversight, with a committee guiding efforts to restore membership.

In what was seen as a blow for USA Cricket, the International Cricket Council (ICC) suspended the membership of USA Cricket with immediate effect on Tuesday, September 23. The USA, which co-hosted the T20 World Cup last year, has faced scrutiny over its governance and operational challenges despite being an associate member of the world governing body of cricket rather than a full member.

The suspension by the ICC came at a time when USA Cricket is at loggerheads with American Cricket Enterprises (ACE) over the termination of their 50-year partnership agreement, which was signed in 2019 to develop and commercialize professional cricket in the United States. The ACE, the parent company of Major Cricket League, has initiated legal proceedings against USAC, alleging that ‘improper’ termination of the agreement.

ICC suspends USA Cricket Membership

The future of cricket in the USA is currently jeopardized after the International Cricket Council (ICC) decided to suspend the associate membership of the board. In a statement released by the ICC, the board has been cited for repeated breaches of obligations as a member of the world governing body.

The breaches include a lack of a functional governance structure and progress toward the National Governing Body status with the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC).

“The decision, taken by the ICC Board during its meeting earlier, was based on USA Cricket’s repeated and continued breaches of its obligations as a ICC Member under the ICC’s Constitution,” the ICC said in a statement.

“These include, but are not limited to, the failure to implement a functional governance structure, lack of progress toward achieving National Governing Body status with the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC), and significant actions that have caused reputational damage to cricket in the United States and around the world," it added.

The USA Cricket team played its international match against Oman in the ICC Men’s World Cup Qualifier League 2, continuing its on-field commitments despite the administrative turmoil off the field. Despite the membership suspension by the ICC, the USA is likely to participate in next year’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

The USA earned direct qualification to the T20 World Cup 2026 after finishing in the top 8 in the last edition of the tournament, which they co-hosted alongside the West Indies.

No impact on participation in the LA Olympics 2028

The 2028 edition of the Olympics will be hosted by Los Angeles, and the USA is expected to receive direct qualification for the quadrennial multi-sport event. Despite the suspension of the membership by the ICC, the USA is allowed to participate in the LA Olympics 2028, as confirmed by the world governing body of cricket.

“ICC Board has decided that USA’s national teams will retain their right to participate in ICC events, including preparations for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games (LA28),” the ICC said.

“The management and administration of USA national teams will temporarily be overseen by the ICC and/or its designated representatives to ensure continued support for the players and maintain momentum towards Olympic inclusion,” the statement added.

USA Cricket earned Associate membership in 1965 and played its first major international tournament in the 1979 ICC Trophy, marking the beginning of its journey on the global cricketing stage. Their participation in the T20 World Cup last year was a breakthrough moment for the USA, showcasing the country on the global cricketing map and providing a platform to develop the sport domestically.

Roadmap for Restoration of USA Cricket Membership

Though suspended, the ICC has appointed a Normalisation Committee to guide USA Cricket, outlining the steps required to lift the suspension and restore its membership rights.

“These will include demonstrable and specific changes to USA Cricket’s governance structure, operations and overall status in the Cricket ecosystem. The Normalisation Committee will also monitor USA Cricket’s progress and provide consultatory support,” ICC said in a statement.

Even though the USA co-hosted last year’s T20 World Cup in the Americas, ICC had warned USA Cricket at its 2024 annual meeting for not meeting membership requirements and gave them 12 months to fix the issues.