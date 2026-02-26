The India U20 women's team secured a 1-1 draw against Swedish club Enskede IK Dam during their Sweden tour. Sibani Devi gave India the lead, but the hosts equalized late. This follows a 4-0 win against Taby FK and a 0-6 loss to Hammarby IF.

Young Tigresses Secure 1-1 Draw

The India U20 women's team played a 1-1 draw against Swedish club Enskede IK Dam on February 26, at the Boson National Sports Centre in Lidingo, Sweden. According to an All India Football Federation (AIFF) release, Sibani Devi Nongmeikapam had put India in the lead in the 44th minute, before Enskede levelled matters in the 88th minute.

Recap of Sweden Tour Matches

India U20s head coach Joakim Alexandersson made eight changes to the starting 11 from their last match against Taby FK, which the Young Tigresses won 4-0. The win against Taby FK was the Young Tigresses' first victory of their Sweden tour after suffering a defeat against Hammarby IF in the first encounter earlier, where India went down to Hammarby IF 0-6.

Details of Taby FK Victory

In the match against Taby FK, Joakim Alexandersson made nine changes to the starting line-up. India scored twice in each half -- Babita Kumari (10') and Lhingdeikim (20') netted early in the first period before Babita struck again in the 63rd minute and Neha wrapped up the scoring in the 80th.

Upcoming Fixture and Tournament Preparation

The Young Tigresses will play one more friendly match - against Karlbergs BK on February 28 - as part of their AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup in Thailand, later this year.

India U20 Women Squad

India U20 Women squad: Monalisha Devi Moirangthem (GK), Nishima Kumari (Remi Thokchom 60'), Thoinbisana Chanu Toijam, Cindy Remruatpuii Colney, Shubhangi Singh, Pooja, Anju Chanu Kayenpaibam (Bhumika Devi Khumukcham 60'), Lhingdeikim, Sulanjana Raul, Sibani Devi Nongmeikapam (Neha 60'), Babita Kumari (Deepika Pal 46', Shilji Shaji 88'). (ANI)